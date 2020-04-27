You are here

Moroccan models Imaan Hammam and Sarah Feingold cook up delicious iftar together

The duo filmed a step-by-step tutorial showing how to cook traditional Moroccan harira. (Instagram/@imaanhammam)
DUBAI: Ramadan, it seems, has made chefs of half-Moroccan models Imaan Hammam and Sarah Feingold.

Hammam, whose mother is Moroccan and whose father is Egyptian, took to her Instagram Live on Sunday to document herself cooking iftar in detail. She was joined by Feingold, her neighbor in New York, who was born to Moroccan and German parents. 

The duo filmed a step-by-step tutorial showing how to cook traditional Moroccan harira, which is a tomato-based soup often eaten during Ramadan, to a mood-boosting soundtrack playing in the background– which included “Zaama Zaama” by Algerian artist Takfarinas and “Hay Hay Hay” by Moroccan singer Najat Aatabou.




Instagram/@imaanhammam

“Today I decided to make harira with my really good friend Sarah,” said Hammam in the Live video shared with her 897,000 followers. “We decided to just film everything we are doing. It’s my first time making the harira myself. But we’re doing an iftar tonight and we just decided to make this beautiful dish and share it with you guys,” she said. 

Vegetables, “halal meat,” noodles and “spices straight from Morocco” were some of the components of their healthy soup, which they served with a light salad on the side.

“We’re both fasting today, we’re very excited and hungry,” shared Hammmam. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When asked how her Ramadan was going, she replied: “It’s day three and it’s not really that hard. I feel like I only miss drinking water.” 

Notably, in addition to showcasing their cooking prowess, the models also put their polyglot skills on display, speaking phrases in Arabic, German and Dutch throughout the Live. 

Tuning into the Live was Hammam’s father as well as fellow model Irina Shayk who wrote “Sis I’m watching you."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Live came to an end after the models decided to cut it short so they could make a quick run to the supermarket as they needed to purchase mint to make Moroccan mint tea for after iftar.

However, we can certainly expect more cooking tutorials in the near future, as Hammam revealed to her followers that she will “try to do more of this” before ending the Live.

Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri opens up about her relationship, gets pranked

Actress Yasmine Sabri got married this month. (Instagram/@yasmine_sabri)
Updated 34 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri opens up about her relationship, gets pranked

Updated 34 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri spoke about her husband Ahmed Abou Hashima on Egyptian actor Ramez Galal’s prank show on Sunday. 

His show, which translates to “Ramez is officially crazy,” invites guests to participate in a tell-all interview conducted by Yemeni TV presenter Arwa. 

During the confessional, the presenter asked the recently-married actress, who was strapped to a “confession chair,” what attracted her to her new husband, to which Sabri replied: “he makes me laugh.”

The 33-year-old got married to the Egyptian businessman in an intimate ceremony this month.  

Sabri went on to say the first time she felt a spark towards her husband was when she first saw him.

Midway through the interview Galal appeared to prank the actress, who has her face and hair spray painted before the confession chair starts rotating 360 degrees around the room.

To tease Sabri, Galal took her wedding ring and said: “This is the ring that drove Egypt crazy.”  

However, the actress was too scared to react to the prankster's antics.

Topics: Yasmine Sabri

