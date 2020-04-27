You are here

  • US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

Joe Biden was the US vice president during Obama’s administration. (File/AFP)
  • Pelosi’s endorsement of the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president follows that of US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders
US House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for president, according to a video statement released by her on Monday.
Pelosi’s endorsement of the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president follows that of US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, former president Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Al Gore, who all threw their support behind Biden earlier this month.

Topics: Joe Biden US elections US Nancy Pelosi

BEIJING: China said on Monday it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation and not an instigator, responding to a question about a European Union report that alleged China was spreading disinformation about the outbreak.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily press briefing.

Topics: China Coronavirus

