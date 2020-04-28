You are here

Singapore study predicts end of pandemic by December

A Singaporean health care worker dressed in personal protective equipment collects a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker for testing for the coronavirus. (AFP)
  • Research prepared by Prof. Jianxi Lui and his team shows virus’ life cycle
SINGAPORE:  A breakthrough study by a team of data scientists from Singapore has predicted that the COVID-19 global pandemic will end its life cycle by this December.

The virus has infected close to 3 million people worldwide, resulting in more than 200,000 deaths.
There is tremendous anxiety about the future of the pandemic, especially as most countries are under lockdowns that have brought the global economy to a halt.
The high levels of uncertainty about the pandemic motivated Singapore-based Prof. Jianxi Luo and his team to answer the question: When will the COVID-19 end?
“The predictions were purely driven by personal curiosity regarding when COVID-19 will end in Singapore, where we live, and other countries,” Luo, who is the director of the Data-Driven Innovation Lab and the head of the research paper, said.
“Estimating the end dates have been subconscious for most people as it is mentally needed and  an essential part of planning during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also naturally difficult to be done well due to the uncertainty of the future.”
He and his team created a susceptible-infected-recovered model through complex mathematical models, and using open-source codes from Milan Batista, as well as data from Our World in Data to “estimate the pandemic life cycle curves and predict when the pandemic might end in respective countries and the world.”
The study showed the virus’ life cycle for 131 countries, while others were visualized in a graph on the Data-Driven Innovation Lab webpage launched on April 18.
The data is updated daily and shows the inflection point and the final phase of the pandemic using a bell-curve graph for visualization.
China, which is where the virus first originated, and smaller nations such as Brunei and Liechtenstein are predicted to end their pandemic cycle as early as April.
The virus’ cycle is expected to fully end in countries such as Qatar and Bahrain by next February.
“The evolution of COVID-19 is not completely random,” Luo said, adding that the model-based and data-driven approach was made possible due to the existing knowledge of the historical pandemic process patterns.
He added that behavioral factors, such as individuals avoiding physical contact and government lockdowns in high-risk cities, as well as the natural limitation of the ecosystem played a part in understanding the pandemic life cycle.
“However, this could vary in countries, and different countries might be in different phases of the life cycles at a specific point in time.”
The study uses “predictive monitoring” to assess the data — the continual monitoring of predicted future events, such as the ending of the ongoing pandemic, using the latest data generated over time.
“If properly done (predictive monitoring), it may reduce anxiety and prepare us for the next phases of the epidemic evolution, irrespective of whether it’s going to improve or worsen,” he said, adding that governments and companies would be “future-informed,” and prepare for more proactive planning and decision-making.
Much of today’s data focused on the daily reporting of infections, recovery and death rate, which may lead to “reactive and passive policies and actions,” he warned.
The study has its limitations, however, due to the evolving nature of the pandemic and Luo emphasised that it was strictly for educational and research purposes.
“Over optimism based on some predicted end dates might be dangerous,” he said. “The reality is the future is always uncertain. Nobody predicted the COVID-19 outbreak in October or November 2019, although Bill Gates famously warned about the potential damage of a global infectious disease to the world during a TED Talk in 2015,” Luo said in his research paper.

Topics: Coronavirus

UK denies antibody test ready for rollout

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a statement outside 10 Downing Street, as he returns to work on Monday after recovering from coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

UK denies antibody test ready for rollout

  • Pressure to deliver viable antibody tests has also been driven by a number of existing designs failing en masse in Britain and across Europe
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has denied ordering up to 50 million home testing kits for COVID-19 from a consortium based in Oxford, weeks after admitting that along with several EU states, it had imported millions of faulty kits from abroad.
The news has dealt another blow to global efforts to contain the virus. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday said it was unclear whether the kits were reliable, warning that faulty testing, potentially giving people the all clear when they were still at risk, would be extremely dangerous.
An antibody test that can be taken at home, and that would be able to tell people whether they had already contracted COVID-19 — and therefore possibly built up a level of immunity — has been seen as a key step in developing a global strategy to end lockdowns worldwide that have caused widespread economic damage.
The hope is that by identifying those with a degree of immunity, and by being able to map the spread of infection, governments might be able to safely restart parts of their economies and reopen areas of major cities without risking a “second peak” of infections.
Reports over the weekend suggested that 50 million tests had been ordered from scientists working for the Rapid Testing Consortium at Oxford University — a partnership between four private companies and the university — which has received UK government backing.

HIGHLIGHT

News deals blow to global hopes of home-use kits to help end lockdowns.

The test, based on analyzing antibodies in blood obtained through a finger prick, and differing from the antigen test needed to identify someone with an active case by taking samples from the throat or nasal cavity, supposedly gives positive or negative results for COVID-19 antibodies in under an hour.
But a source at the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that the test had yet to meet approval.
“The claims are overblown. It is premature to be talking about ordering large numbers of a test that hasn’t passed a regulator,” the source said.
Pressure to deliver viable antibody tests has also been driven by a number of existing designs failing en masse in Britain and across Europe.
The UK admitted that it had been forced to return 17.5 million tests bought from China — the source of the global pandemic — earlier this month.
Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and other EU states have also discarded hundreds of thousands of faulty imported kits.
In the US, meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has come in for criticism after allowing the sale of more than 90 different test kits on the open market that have been described as being of “dubious quality.”
Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told the Financial Times: “Usually you can rely on the FDA to do due diligence and really make sure the test is valid but here the criteria have been loosened. If anything we need more oversight, rather than less.”
The Switzerland-based Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics said 280 antibody tests have gone into development or reached markets since the start of the outbreak in late 2019.
But none has yet been found to approach 100 percent accuracy, with some registering as little as 30 percent.
Part of the issue arises from the difficulty in accurately identifying antibodies specific to Sars-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, when other antibodies are present in a sample.

The UK’s National Covid Testing Scientific Advisory Panel, also based at Oxford University, has so far trialed, and declined, nine different commercially available antibody tests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously referred to developing an accurate antibody test as a potential “game changer” in the global quest to overcome the virus.

But in a speech upon his return to work on Monday he did not make any reference to such a test, instead imploring people to stick to lockdown guidelines.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

