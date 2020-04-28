SAL launches state-of-the-art facilities at Riyadh airport

You are here

The Saudi Arabian Logistics is the main cargo gate in Saudi airports and the only logistic platform linking all airports.
The Saudi Arabian Logistics (SAL) Co. has moved some of its services to the newly launched facilities at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA).
This comes in line with SAL’s new operational plan aiming to enhance ground-handling services and streamline the cargo acceptance procedures through the Cargo Village, which is a global integrated logistics platform for cargo and supply services.
Three important services are being provided from the new venue during the first phase, which include: Export cargo handling, domestic cargo handling and express mail services, effective from April 20.
SAL CEO Omar Hariri said the new facilities are a major leap in the company’s progress because the Cargo Village offers many capabilities. He noted that the village is the first of its kind in the region and was launched last January to contribute effectively to trade growth and enhance all logistic services.
“The movement of ground handling services to the new facilities will undoubtedly enhance the cargo operations being provided during the COVID-19 crisis and ensure the continuity of the logistic operations and the flow of cargos,” Hariri added.
The SAL customers will get faster services as the operational capacity has doubled and will reach 450,000 tons a year at a total area of 67,000 square meters. There are 10 aircraft aprons and 15 docks for loading and unloading goods inside trucks. There are free parking areas for customers as well.
Saudi Arabian Logistics is the main cargo gate in Saudi airports and the only logistic platform linking all airports and facilitating ground handling services, electronic commerce activities, land transportation, warehouse management and storage solutions.

Four Principles partners with Saudi Customs

Saudi Customs is implementing company-wide initiatives and identifying process improvement opportunities for an enhanced customer experience.
Updated 27 April 2020
Arab News

Four Principles, a lean management consultancy and part of Abdul Latif Jameel, has partnered with Saudi Customs to improve their operational performance.
The company will support Saudi Customs to implement best-in-class initiatives, from setting up an operational excellence department to identifying process improvement opportunities across its core activities. These initiatives aims to bring the customer experience to new levels of excellence by applying the lean methodology — delivering best practice techniques to streamline, improve and optimize all aspects of the organization.
In line with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Customs has initiated a transformation project aiming to support the country in building a prosperous economy through increasing efficiency and effectiveness of its operations in all ports. Supported by the lean experts from Four Principles, Saudi Customs is implementing company-wide initiatives and identifying process improvement opportunities for an enhanced customer experience.
Co-founder and Managing Partner of Four Principles Seif Shieshakly said: “In line with the government’s Saudi Vision 2030 plan to transform the country into an international logistical center, Four Principles is proud to be supporting these changes through implementing continuous improvement projects at Saudi Customs in order to improve efficiency toward operational excellence.”
Ahmed Al-Haqbani, governor of Saudi Customs, said: “The first step for Saudi Customs is to become the best regional customs service, contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global platform for logistical services and raising economic competitiveness. By partnering with Four Principles to transform major operational processes, we are confident that we will achieve our vision for Saudi Customs, starting with the 24-hour customs clearance goal.”
Al-Haqbani added: “We have created a unified center for customs operations that receives and treats customs’ declarations from all ports in one center. This was the first step in streamlining the operations moving toward simplifying procedures and reducing customs clearance time. The concept was successfully piloted in one port and is expected to be implemented in all ports across Saudi Arabia by mid-2021.”
The Business and Management Forum has recognized the joint efforts of Four Principles and Saudi Customs teams by awarding the operational excellence department the highest accolade in the category of “Change Leaders Award” for the governmental sector. Additionally, these joint efforts have enabled Saudi Customs to obtain the ISO-9001 certificate in Riyadh Dry Port in a short period of time. The vision of this new partnership is to continue pursuing this journey in the long term and to achieve the same level of excellence in all Saudi Customs’ ports.

