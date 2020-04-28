SAL launches state-of-the-art facilities at Riyadh airport

The Saudi Arabian Logistics (SAL) Co. has moved some of its services to the newly launched facilities at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA).
This comes in line with SAL’s new operational plan aiming to enhance ground-handling services and streamline the cargo acceptance procedures through the Cargo Village, which is a global integrated logistics platform for cargo and supply services.
Three important services are being provided from the new venue during the first phase, which include: Export cargo handling, domestic cargo handling and express mail services, effective from April 20.
SAL CEO Omar Hariri said the new facilities are a major leap in the company’s progress because the Cargo Village offers many capabilities. He noted that the village is the first of its kind in the region and was launched last January to contribute effectively to trade growth and enhance all logistic services.
“The movement of ground handling services to the new facilities will undoubtedly enhance the cargo operations being provided during the COVID-19 crisis and ensure the continuity of the logistic operations and the flow of cargos,” Hariri added.
The SAL customers will get faster services as the operational capacity has doubled and will reach 450,000 tons a year at a total area of 67,000 square meters. There are 10 aircraft aprons and 15 docks for loading and unloading goods inside trucks. There are free parking areas for customers as well.
Saudi Arabian Logistics is the main cargo gate in Saudi airports and the only logistic platform linking all airports and facilitating ground handling services, electronic commerce activities, land transportation, warehouse management and storage solutions.
