  Hong Kong civil servants to return to work as coronavirus lockdown eases

Hong Kong civil servants to return to work as coronavirus lockdown eases

Hong Kong officials says social distancing and travel measures would be extended until at least May 7. Above, residents wearing masks ride bicycles at a park on April 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

  • Global financial hub reported no new coronavirus infections for a second day on Monday
  • But social distancing and travel measures would be extended until at least May 7
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday most civil servants will gradually return to work from May 4, although the government had not yet decided whether to ease travel and social distancing restrictions that are due to expire next week.
The global financial hub reported no new coronavirus infections for a second day on Monday, bringing some relief to a city whose economy has been battered by the disease that came on the heels of crippling anti-government protests.
Looking to ease the way out of a lockdown, Lam said outdoor sports facilities, libraries and museums would also reopen from Monday although they would still be subject to a ban on gatherings of more than four people.
Social distancing restrictions to halt the spread of coronavirus have seen a relative lull in protests in recent weeks, with some democracy activists expressing concern the rules could be used to curb demonstrations, which Lam rejected.
“When considering whether to continue the restrictions or not, the major consideration is firstly to safeguard public health and to ensure citizens’ health, secondly to consider the impact of these measures on the economy and different industries, and thirdly their psychological impact on people,” Lam said.
The government said last week that social distancing and travel measures would be extended until at least May 7. A key consideration for Lam will also be whether to ease cross-border travel restrictions with mainland China, where the virus is believed to have originated and is now largely under control.
Joining cities around the world in the battle to halt the virus, Hong Kong has shut schools and many people work from home, although some have slowly started to return to offices in the past couple of weeks. It’s rare to see anyone not wearing a surgical mask in the city.
Hong Kong has confirmed 1,038 cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

Brazil edges toward being next big coronavirus hot spot

Updated 12 min 35 sec ago
AP

Brazil edges toward being next big coronavirus hot spot

  • Intensifying outbreak in Brazil pushed some hospitals to the breaking point
  • ‘We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious’
Updated 12 min 35 sec ago
AP
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that it is just a “little flu” and that there is no need for the sharp restrictions that have slowed the infection’s spread in Europe and the US
As some US states and European countries moved gradually Monday to ease their limits on movement and commerce, the intensifying outbreak in Brazil — Latin America’s biggest country, with 211 million people — pushed some hospitals to the breaking point, with signs that a growing number of victims are now dying at home.
“We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious,” said Paulo Brandão, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo.
Brazil officially reported about 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections. But the true numbers there, as in many other countries, are believed to be vastly higher given the lack of testing and the many people without severe symptoms who haven’t sought hospital care.
Some scientists said over 1 million in Brazil are probably infected. The country is heading into winter, which can worsen respiratory illnesses.
Worldwide, the death toll topped 210,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of dead in the US surpassed 55,000 — close to the 58,000 US troops killed during the Vietnam War. Italy, Britain, Spain and France accounted for more than 20,000 deaths each.
Bolsonaro has disputed the seriousness of the coronavirus and said people need to resume their lives to prevent an economic meltdown. But most state governors in the country have adopted restrictions to slow the spread and pushed people to stay at home.
In mid-April, Bolsonaro fired his popular health minister after a series of disagreements over efforts to contain the virus, replacing him with an advocate for reopening the economy. Residents protested, leaning out their windows to bang pots and pans.
Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse or too overwhelmed to take any more patients.
Officials in Sao Paulo — the largest city in South America, a tightly packed metropolitan area of over 21 million residents, many living in poverty — have issued death certificates over the past two weeks for 236 people who succumbed at home, double the number before the outbreak, according to the SAMU paramedic service.
Manaus, an Amazon city of 1.8 million, recorded 142 deaths on Sunday, the most yet, including 41 who died at home. In the main cemetery, workers have been digging mass graves. Brazil’s funeral industry warned last week that the city was running out of coffins and “there could soon be corpses left on corners.”

