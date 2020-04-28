MOSCOW: The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia climbed on Tuesday to 6,411, a record daily rise, bringing its nationwide tally to 93,558, the country’s coronavirus crisis response center said.
The number of deaths rose by 72, also a daily record, taking the total number of fatalities to 867.
Russia reports record daily rises in new coronavirus cases and deaths
- The total number of fatalities in Russia now at 867
