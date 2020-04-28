You are here

Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden's White House bid

Hillary Clinton is the latest Democratic big-hitter to endorse Joe Biden in his run for the White House. (AFP/File)
Updated 28 April 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden's White House bid on Tuesday.
"I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president," Clinton said during a live video conference with the former vice president.
"I wish you were president right now," the former First Lady and Secretary of State said.
"Think of what it would mean if we had a real president not just somebody who plays one on TV," she added in a jab at President Donald Trump, Biden's expected opponent in November.

Doctor’s son confronts UK health secretary over father’s death

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks via videochat at a formal opening of Bristol Nightingale Hospital, which is located at the University of the West of England, amid the coronavirs disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bristol, Britain April 27, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 29 April 2020
Arab News

Doctor’s son confronts UK health secretary over father’s death

  • While Muslims make up 3 percent of the NHS workforce, they appear to make up a far higher proportion of those doctors and health care workers who have lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus
Updated 29 April 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The son of a Muslim doctor who died from COVID-19 confronted British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on a radio show on Tuesday over his handling of the crisis.
“Over 100 NHS (National Health Service) and social care workers have passed away from contracting the virus,” said Intisar Chowdhury, 18, son of Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, who was a consultant urologist at London’s Homerton Hospital.
“The public isn’t expecting the government to handle this perfectly. We just want you to openly acknowledge there have been mistakes in handling this virus.”
The reported death toll among frontline workers in the UK rose to 134 on Tuesday. The April 8 death of Abdul Mabud, who was originally from Bangladesh, shone a light on the plight of Muslim and minority ethnic health care workers on the frontlines.
As the death toll among doctors and other health care workers rose, observers quickly pointed to the outsized sacrifice that Muslim and other minority groups have made in confronting the virus. The first 10 doctors to die from it, and three of the first six nurses to do so, were all from minority ethnic backgrounds.
While Muslims make up 3 percent of the NHS workforce, they appear to make up a far higher proportion of those doctors and health care workers who have lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus.
British Medical Association (BMA) Chair Dr. Chaand Nagpaul last week described this trend as “disturbing,” and called on NHS England to investigate the disproportionate effect of the virus on people from minority ethnic backgrounds.
One of the key issues the BMA has highlighted is that people from minority ethnic backgrounds have been disproportionately affected by the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE). Abdul Mabud raised this issue before his death.
His son echoed this in his conversation with Hancock, who assured him that he took “very seriously” the concerns originally raised by Abdul Mabud, and that the government is doing “everything” it can “to get people the PPE they need.”

Topics: Coronavirus

