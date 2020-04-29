You are here

  • Home
  • HSBC sees mounting credit losses after pandemic halves first-half profit

HSBC sees mounting credit losses after pandemic halves first-half profit

HSBC said first quarter pre-tax profits almost halved as it was battered by the global coronavirus pandemic while it embarked on a major restructuring. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/265uv

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

HSBC sees mounting credit losses after pandemic halves first-half profit

  • Bank forced to put restructuring plans on hold to minimize disruption
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: HSBC Holdings warned of more earnings pain ahead after first-quarter profit nearly halved as it set aside a hefty $3 billion in bad loan provisions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe’s biggest bank said the outbreak would mean sustained pressure on its revenues as customer activity declined and lower interest rates squeezed margins, while noting increased fraudulent activity could lead to “potentially significant” credit losses.
The bleak outlook, shared by many lenders reporting earnings this season, underscored the scale of the problems facing the sector as it grapples with corporate borrowers in crisis, plunging stock and oil prices, as well as low interest rates.
HSBC’s new Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn faces additional hurdles as plans to cut costs through layoffs, part of a wider restructuring unveiled in February, have been put on hold due to the pandemic.
The bank increased its expected credit impairment charges for January-March by $2.4 billion to $3 billion, its highest quarterly level in nine years, and said total provisions for the year could range from $7 billion to $11 billion.

FASTFACT

In February, HSBC laid out plans to cut 35,000 jobs.

“No one really knows how the coronavirus will develop over the next three to six months and what scenarios will play out. It’s most important for us to be prepared for all scenarios — the optimistic and the less optimistic,” Quinn said.
Profit before tax for the quarter tumbled 48 percent to $3.2 billion, below an average analyst forecast of $3.7 billion compiled by the bank. Revenue dropped 5 percent to $13.7 billion.
The results were also hit by the slide in oil prices as well as “a significant charge related to a corporate exposure in Singapore,” it said.
HSBC did not name the company, but the lender is among leading creditors to Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading, which sources have said is under court-appointed supervision to restructure billions of dollars in debt following the collapse in the price of oil.
Hin Leong has declined to comment on its debt restructuring.
“I think the management team are doing OK in the circumstances, said Hugh Young, managing director at Aberdeen Asset Management Asia, one of HSBC’s 20 biggest shareholders.
The London-headquartered bank, which generates the bulk of its profits in Asia, said it plans to reduce its operating costs to mitigate the fall in revenue which is set to lead to “materially lower” profitability in 2020 than last year.
In February, HSBC laid out plans to cut 35,000 jobs. While many of those redundancies have been paused to avoid disruption and leaving staff unable to find work elsewhere, Quinn has cut some top-level jobs and reshuffled others as he tries to prune HSBC’s complicated management structure.
The bank reiterated, however, that it will press ahead with plans to shift capital from underperforming businesses and reduce other costs.
HSBC’s sharply higher loan loss provisions follows similar moves by US lenders this month. The top four US banks set aside $14.2 billion in loan loss provisions, with sales and trading revenue from investment banking the only silver lining as frenzied markets worldwide drove up commissions.

 

Topics: HSBC Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Santander profit dips, prepares for virus losses
Business & Economy
UAE’s Abu Dhabi to allocate 15% of procurement spending and annual contracts to mSMEs

Russia says pact will help balance oil market as storage shrinks

Russia’s oil minister, Alexander Novak, below left, said he is counting on an economic recovery in China to lift oil prices after unprecedented falls in eight of the past nine weeks. (Reuters)
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Russia says pact will help balance oil market as storage shrinks

  • Energy minister hails historic output deal, but cautions: ‘Don’t wait for a significant rise in the price of a barrel’
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday oil markets will start balancing out once an output deal takes effect in May, but no significant price rise is likely in the near future due to high levels of oil in storage globally.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other large oil producers, including Russia, have agreed to cut output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd), or 10 percent of global oil production, in May-June.
Additional cuts are expected from countries such as the US, Canada, Norway and Brazil to combat the fallout from the global spread of the novel coronavirus that has hit economic activity worldwide.
“However, you shouldn’t wait for a significant rise in the price of a barrel in the nearest future due to high inventories,” Novak wrote in a column in the ministry’s in-house magazine published on Tuesday.
The main concern for the oil market is even though the size of the output cuts are historically unprecedented, demand has fallen even more and storage for all the unused oil is shrinking quickly.
Fuel demand is down by 30 percent globally, and storage is becoming precious, with roughly 85 percent of worldwide onshore storage full as of last week, data from intelligence firm Kpler showed. Separately, Alexander Gladkov, the head of production and transportation department at the energy ministry, told an online conference on Tuesday the oil price was expected to average $30 per barrel this year.

FASTFACT

Fuel demand has fallen by 30 percent globally with roughly 85 percent of worldwide onshore oil storage full as of last week.

The oil markets have fallen for eight of the past nine weeks. Novak also said in his column that he is counting on an economic recovery in China, a leading energy consumer, to help balance out the oil market. “We hope to see positive changes in the economies of other countries,” Novak said.
Under the global production cut deal, Russia is expected to cut its oil output by around 20 percent in May-June.
Russian oil producer Tatneft has already cut its output by around a fifth this month, according to sources and data seen by Reuters.
Rustam Khalimov, Tatneft’s first deputy general director for oil and gas exploration, said during the conference on Tuesday the company will stop production at its less efficient oil wells to cut output, while it plans to divert investments from production to oil refining.
An official at Gazprom Neft, Russia’s fastest-growing oil producer, told the same event that the development of hard-to-recover oil projects would slow down due to the global output deal.
Russia started pipeline gas deliveries to China in December as part of efforts to diversify away from commodity exports to Europe, its main consumer of oil and gas.

Related

Business & Economy
BP hikes debt, keeps dividend as virus hits profits
Business & Economy
Santander profit dips, prepares for virus losses

Latest updates

Saudi cabinet urges southern Yemeni separatists to reverse self-rule decision
Russia says pact will help balance oil market as storage shrinks
BP hikes debt, keeps dividend as virus hits profits
Saudi Arabia’s Q1 revenues reaches SR192bn
HSBC sees mounting credit losses after pandemic halves first-half profit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.