UAE’s Abu Dhabi to allocate 15% of procurement spending and annual contracts to mSMEs

Residential and office blocks along Abu Dhabi’s waterfront, United Arab Emirates, January 3, 2019. (Reuters)
  • Emirate focused on stimulating growth in its small business sector
CAIRO: The United Arab Emirates’ government of Abu Dhabi will allocate 15% of government procurement spending and annual contracts to micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (mSMEs) from 2020 onwards to drive growth for small businesses, in line with its economic stimulus package, the emirate’s media office said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Saudi unmanned aircraft systems set for 2021 launch

  • The project, worth SR750 million ($195 million), is expected to generate around 500 jobs
JEDDAH: INTRA Defense Technologies Co., in coordination with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), has begun a project to manufacture and develop unmanned aircraft systems that will become operational in the first quarter of 2021.

The project, worth SR750 million ($195 million), is expected to generate around 500 jobs, 70 percent of which will be occupied by Saudis.

GAMI Gov. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohaili said the authority aims to boost the productivity of Saudi military industries and help them create job opportunities for the Kingdom’s youth and sustain economic development by enhancing non-oil revenues.

He praised local manufacturers, especially in the private sector, saying 25 Saudi companies have already been granted licenses to operate in the military industry sector.

INTRA President Salman bin Nasser Al-Shathri said 60 percent of the project’s operations will be handled by Saudi enterprises, and 60 percent of its output will be destined for export.

Al-Ohaili inaugurated the Assif Drone, manufactured by INTRA Defense Technologies Co., at the Dubai Airshow 2019.

The tactical drone is equipped with advanced technology and can operate a wide range of reconnaissance missions, including border and highway patrols, and pipeline inspections.

