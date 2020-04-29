You are here

  • Home
  • Samsung profit slips on coronavirus, more falls forecast

Samsung profit slips on coronavirus, more falls forecast

Samsung expects weaker results in the next three months, adding that “uncertainties driven by COVID-19 will persist” into the second half. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v424m

Updated 29 April 2020
AFP

Samsung profit slips on coronavirus, more falls forecast

  • Net profits in the January-to-March period were $4 billion, down 3.1 percent from a year earlier
Updated 29 April 2020
AFP

SEOUL: The world’s biggest smartphone maker, Samsung Electronics, said Wednesday that net profits in the first quarter were only slightly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic but warned of further falls to come as demand is “significantly” hit by the disease.
It reported on Wednesday that net profits fell slightly in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic dampened consumer demand, but warned of further falls to come.
Net profits in the January-to-March period were $4 billion, down 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
The January-March performance was “partially due to effects of COVID-19,” Samsung said in a statement.
And it said it expects weaker results in the next three months, adding that “uncertainties driven by COVID-19 will persist” into the second half.
The firm is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates known as “chaebols” that dominate business in the world’s 12th-largest economy.
The figures come as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc across the world economy — earlier this month Samsung had operations suspended at 11 overseas assembly lines — with expectations rife of a looming global recession.
In the second quarter, it warned: “Overall earnings are likely to decline from the previous quarter because COVID-19 will significantly impact demand for several of its core products.”
Memory demand “is expected to remain robust for servers and PCs as more people work from home,” it said.
But “sales and profits of set products business, including smartphones and TVs, are expected to decline significantly as COVID-19 affects demand and leads to store and plant closures globally.”
Woody Oh, a researcher at Strategy Analytics, said the first-quarter results showed only “a slight impact” from the virus outbreak, which emerged in China and spread to the US, Europe and India — Samsung’s key markets.
“But the real impact will show in the second quarter,” he said, adding almost all companies will report their worst results in April-June as the effects of the pandemic become clear.
Samsung had pinned its hopes for 2020 on a rollout of its new 5G and premium smartphones including its latest folding Galaxy Z flip phone.
“While a contraction of the global smartphone market is expected as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for 5G smartphones is forecast to grow,” DJ Koh, president of Samsung’s mobile division told the firm’s shareholder meeting last month.
Global smartphone sales dropped 14 percent year-on-year in February, according to the latest data from market researcher Counterpoint Research, although Samsung’s sales remained stable as it has limited exposure to the heavily hit Chinese market.
A report by market researcher TrendForce this month showed Samsung’s chip business may take a hit in the second half from shipment disruptions caused by virus lockdowns.
“Some of Samsung’s back-end server DRAM packaging operations are based in Luzon, the Philippines. Therefore, the continued quarantine of Luzon may affect the shipment schedule of Samsung’s server DRAM modules,” it said.
Overall, the Taiwan-based market researcher said it expects the rebound of memory chip prices to be “flattened” as the coronavirus pandemic dampens demand from the latter half of the year.
Adding to Samsung Electronics’ challenges, its vice chairman and de facto leader Lee Jae-yong is currently being re-tried over a sprawling corruption scandal that could see him return to prison.
He is not being held in custody during the proceedings, but a guilty verdict could deprive the firm of its top decision-maker.

Topics: retail Samsung Coronavirus South Korea

Related

Business & Economy
Samsung’s transition — from most ridiculed phone maker to the biggest
Business & Economy
Samsung poised to benefit from virus woes afflicting rivals

Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week

Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week

  • Tunisia's lockdown has stopped 25,000 cases of the virus and 1,000 deaths
Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia will start relaxing its coronavirus lockdown next week, reopening parts of the food and construction sectors and allowing half of government employees to return to work, it said on Wednesday.
Its lockdown, in place since March, has stopped 25,000 cases of the virus and 1,000 deaths, Health Minister Abdelatif el-Makki said on television. Tunisia, which has about 500 intensive care beds, has confirmed fewer than 1,000 cases in all.
“Tunisia has controlled the first wave of the pandemic, but we do not know about a possible second wave,” he said.
The lockdown will begin to be eased on May 4. Further easing after May 11 will include clothing shops and malls, said Lobna Jribi, the minister in charge of major projects, in the same broadcast.
Public transport will partially reopen from May 4, she said.
“The plan is we can open the economy gradually, but still control the pandemic,” Jribi said.
Tunisia’s economy is expected to shrink by 4.3% this year as a result of the crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Topics: Tunisia economy Coronavirus

Related

Lifestyle
French-Tunisian artist eLseed creates virtual collage on Zoom

Latest updates

Prince Alwaleed pledges $30m to fight pandemic
Lebanon’s female modernist stars: Four stellar Arab artists who deserve greater recognition
Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week
Lebanon’s central bank governor sees no need for deposits haircut, dismisses PM’s attack
Saudi athletic commission to launch series of virtual sessions with sports stars in Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.