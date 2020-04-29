Shanina Shaik, Halima Aden to strut down virtual runway in support of COVID-19 research

DUBAI: The world’s most famous supermodels are joining forces to take part in a virtual fashion show on May 1 in support of COVID-19 research.

US-Somali Halima Aden and part-Saudi Shanina Shaik will join Kim Kardashian West, Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Irina Shayk and many more for French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld’s CR Runway in collaboration with amfAR, a non-profit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research.

The at-home fashion show will be styled from the wardrobe of each model by Roitfeld and her team.

Hosted by Derek Blasberg, head of YouTube Fashion and Beauty, the event will also feature at-home musical performances, tributes and messages from designers and contributors for front line workers.

“The industry’s most powerful names will come together to bring an uplifting moment for everyone doing their part to stay home and to raise awareness for an important cause,” amfAR wrote on Instagram about the 30-minute steaming-event.

The show will go live on YouTube at 12 a.m.