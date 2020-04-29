You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi announces world’s lowest tariff for solar power

Abu Dhabi announces world’s lowest tariff for solar power

The Al Dhafra Solar PV project, it will have the financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the solar plant, including installation of solar PV modules, inverters, connection to the transmission network and associated facilities. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/veae5

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi announces world’s lowest tariff for solar power

  • The tariff set 44 percent lower than tariff set three years ago on the ‘Noor Abu Dhabi’ project
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower) announced on Tuesday the world’s lowest tariff for solar power, state news agency WAM reported. 
ADPower has submitted a commercial bid for the 2 GW Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Producer (IPP) project to be located in Abu Dhabi. 
The tariff set at $1.35/kWh on a Levelized Electricity Cost (LEC) basis, which is approximately 44 percent lower than tariff set three years ago on the ‘Noor Abu Dhabi’ project – Abu Dhabi’s first large-scale solar PV project and a world record tariff-setter at the time.
“The cost-competitiveness of the bids received is truly remarkable – positioning Abu Dhabi as one of the world’s most attractive markets for solar energy development and reinforcing the economic benefits now achievable through renewable technologies,” Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said.
The Solar PV project will have the capacity to power approximately 160,000 households across the UAE with electricity. 
It is expected to double in size of the approximately 1.2 GW Noor Abu Dhabi solar plant – amongst the largest operational solar PV plants in the world – which commenced commercial operations in April 2019.
The project aims to reduce the Emirate’s CO2 emissions by more than 3.6 million metric tons per year – equal to removing around 720,000 cars from the road – improving efficiency and driving sustainability, while catering for the growth in demand across the UAE.
“Abu Dhabi has illustrated a remarkable step-change in the way the Emirate generates power through an enhanced focus on sustainability and renewable technologies,” Jasim Husain Thabet, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ADPower, said. 
“The water and electricity sector intends to play a critical role in meeting the target of having 50 percent of Abu Dhabi’s energy needs served from renewable and clean energy sources by 2030, as well as the reduction of the generation system’s average carbon intensity by more than 70 percent compared to 2015”, he added. 
Known as the Al Dhafra Solar PV project, it will have the financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the solar plant, including installation of solar PV modules, inverters, connection to the transmission network and associated facilities.

Topics: UAE solar

Samsung profit slips on coronavirus, more falls forecast

Updated 29 April 2020
AFP

Samsung profit slips on coronavirus, more falls forecast

  • Net profits in the January-to-March period were $4 billion, down 3.1 percent from a year earlier
Updated 29 April 2020
AFP

SEOUL: The world’s biggest smartphone maker, Samsung Electronics, said Wednesday that net profits in the first quarter were only slightly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic but warned of further falls to come as demand is “significantly” hit by the disease.
It reported on Wednesday that net profits fell slightly in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic dampened consumer demand, but warned of further falls to come.
Net profits in the January-to-March period were $4 billion, down 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
The January-March performance was “partially due to effects of COVID-19,” Samsung said in a statement.
And it said it expects weaker results in the next three months, adding that “uncertainties driven by COVID-19 will persist” into the second half.
The firm is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates known as “chaebols” that dominate business in the world’s 12th-largest economy.
The figures come as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc across the world economy — earlier this month Samsung had operations suspended at 11 overseas assembly lines — with expectations rife of a looming global recession.
In the second quarter, it warned: “Overall earnings are likely to decline from the previous quarter because COVID-19 will significantly impact demand for several of its core products.”
Memory demand “is expected to remain robust for servers and PCs as more people work from home,” it said.
But “sales and profits of set products business, including smartphones and TVs, are expected to decline significantly as COVID-19 affects demand and leads to store and plant closures globally.”
Woody Oh, a researcher at Strategy Analytics, said the first-quarter results showed only “a slight impact” from the virus outbreak, which emerged in China and spread to the US, Europe and India — Samsung’s key markets.
“But the real impact will show in the second quarter,” he said, adding almost all companies will report their worst results in April-June as the effects of the pandemic become clear.
Samsung had pinned its hopes for 2020 on a rollout of its new 5G and premium smartphones including its latest folding Galaxy Z flip phone.
“While a contraction of the global smartphone market is expected as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for 5G smartphones is forecast to grow,” DJ Koh, president of Samsung’s mobile division told the firm’s shareholder meeting last month.
Global smartphone sales dropped 14 percent year-on-year in February, according to the latest data from market researcher Counterpoint Research, although Samsung’s sales remained stable as it has limited exposure to the heavily hit Chinese market.
A report by market researcher TrendForce this month showed Samsung’s chip business may take a hit in the second half from shipment disruptions caused by virus lockdowns.
“Some of Samsung’s back-end server DRAM packaging operations are based in Luzon, the Philippines. Therefore, the continued quarantine of Luzon may affect the shipment schedule of Samsung’s server DRAM modules,” it said.
Overall, the Taiwan-based market researcher said it expects the rebound of memory chip prices to be “flattened” as the coronavirus pandemic dampens demand from the latter half of the year.
Adding to Samsung Electronics’ challenges, its vice chairman and de facto leader Lee Jae-yong is currently being re-tried over a sprawling corruption scandal that could see him return to prison.
He is not being held in custody during the proceedings, but a guilty verdict could deprive the firm of its top decision-maker.

Topics: retail Samsung Coronavirus South Korea

Related

Business & Economy
Samsung’s transition — from most ridiculed phone maker to the biggest
Business & Economy
Samsung poised to benefit from virus woes afflicting rivals

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi announces world’s lowest tariff for solar power
Shanina Shaik, Halima Aden to strut down virtual runway in support of COVID-19 research
A simple 10-minute makeup look for your next Zoom meeting
UK PM Johnson and partner announce birth of baby boy
How Iraqi calligrapher Majid Al-Yousef’s journey began with bad handwriting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.