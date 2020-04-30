You are here

A growing problem: With salons closed, the French fret about their hair

Hugo, the owner of a Jean Louis David Salon, with one of his associates. (Supplied)
Updated 30 April 2020
Randa Takieddine

  • Hairdressers are worried about the financial effects of the coronavirus crisis
PARIS: In France, a country where the people are known for their sense of style, it is not surprising that one of the less critical, but nonetheless common and important to many, topics of conversation during the coronavirus crisis relates to appearance — specifically, hair.

As is the case around the world, men and women in France have been obliged to live without hairdressers since the middle of March, when social-distancing rules forced the closure of more than 82,000 hair salons. They will have to continue to do so for at least a few more weeks, with plans for a gradual lifting of the lockdown currently planned to begin mid-May.

As a result, there is a lot of online chatter about the length and color of people’s hair. While men try to figure out what to do with increasingly shaggy locks, many women who rely on artificial coloring to cover up signs of aging are worried about their rapidly expanding gray roots.

Even when the salons reopen, many are wondering when they will be able to get an appointment as large numbers of people compete for slots that are likely to be limited to begin with.

Award-winning French actress Muriel Robin, her own roots visibly gray, asked how French hairdressers might decide who they serve first. “Will we take turns by alphabetical order or by age?” asked the 64-year-old.

Not every woman is prepared to wait, which has resulted in a profits boost for companies that produce hair-care products. A Sunday newspaper quoted Martin Crosnier, the director of consumer brands for L’Oréal France, as saying sales of home-coloring products increased by 60 percent in the week before the lockdown and by a further 35 percent since then. For salon owners, however, the financial situation is much more gloomy.

Hairdresser Hugo Malhuret owns three franchised Jean Louis David hair salons in Paris, including one on Rue de Cambon, near the Ritz Hotel, and another on the Rue du Bac on the left bank.

“French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced the closure of all shops on March 14,” he said. “Our clients are desperate because those who have gray hair do not know how to color it. They ask us for advice about hair coloring products in supermarkets that cover the growth of white hair; they’ve never done it by themselves and have no idea which color to choose.

“As for men, there is not much they can do because they cannot cut their own hair using professional tools — there’s a risk that they’ll turn things into a huge disaster. It’s better just to let the hair grow, like our president, Monsieur Macron, who appears each week with longer hair.

“You cannot cut your own hair; the only advice I would give to our clients is to try hair treatments since they are staying home.”

Malhuret is optimistic that his salons will be able to re-open in a few weeks, albeit with precautionary measures in place to safeguard public health.

“I think that we, hairdressers, will get back to work soon,” he said. “We won’t be opening the salons as usual with 20 clients filling the place. Instead we will make appointments with three or four clients maximum at a time. A client will arrive every half hour and they will wear a special mask kit. We will also be wearing masks and gloves and taking all the measures needed to protect ourselves.”

He said that although he is receiving financial aid from the state to pay his employees wages while the salons are closed, he will still have to pay other bills, including rent.

“We have a number of clients from the Gulf, the Middle East and everywhere, and we (previously had an average of 60 clients a day.”

Cédric, a hairdresser from Lebanon, has run a hair salon on Rue de Suffren in Paris for 15 years. It is close to two large hotels and before the health crisis it usually had about 50 international clients a day.

“The lockdown is difficult for everyone,” he said. “Our clients are anxiously waiting for us to reopen. They call to ask us how to color their hair to cover the gray roots but find doing it very difficult.

“Some of our male clients are buying hair clippers to cut their own hair but most of them are waiting for our reopening because they find it too difficult to do by themselves.”

Cédric has four employees and his salon also offers beauty treatments. He believes when salons reopen, initially they will only only be allowed to do so on weekdays and appointments might be limited to one client at a time.

Despite government support, he added that the cost the pandemic to his business, and him personally, will be high.
 

Topics: France Paris Coronavirus

Damning US report calls for global blacklisting of India over religious freedom violations

Updated 30 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

  • Experts warn of ‘huge reputational damage’ for New Delhi following USCIRF report
NEW DELHI: An influential American faith rights organization has called for India to be globally blacklisted over its “concerning” breaches of religious freedoms, particularly for Muslims.  

The findings of a damning report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) would cause “huge reputational damage” for New Delhi, political analysts told Arab News on Wednesday.

The USCIFR claimed that following the massive election victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, the national government had “used its strengthened parliamentary majority to institute national-level policies violating religious freedom across India, especially for Muslims.”

And the watchdog went as far as recommending “targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious rights.”

But in a statement on Tuesday, India’s Foreign Ministry said: “We reject the observations on India in the USCIRF annual report. Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new.” The ministry added that India would “treat it accordingly.”

Manoj Joshi, of New Delhi-based think tank the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said: “Such reports have value, but whether it will influence government policy, I doubt. India has suffered huge reputational damage on this issue.”

In its report the USCIRF, a bipartisan panel on religious freedom, described India as “a country of particular concern.”

It singled out the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed in December last year, which aims to give citizenship to minorities from neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but excludes Muslims.

The CAA is part of a proposed plan to introduce a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to identify “genuine citizens of India.”

Muslims fear that if their names do not feature on the NRC, they will be rendered stateless.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Nadine Maenza, vice chair of the USCIRF, said: “(The CAA) potentially exposes millions of Muslims to detention, deportation, and statelessness when the government completes its planned nationwide NRC.”

Zikra Mojibi, a Delhi-based student activist who was part of the nationwide anti-CAA protests earlier this year, told Arab News: “The US report is timely and exposes the ugly facet of modern-day India. I would have liked the USCIRF to mention the role of the Indian media in perpetuating the emotional and physical violence in India, too.

“It’s true that today Muslims in India live in fear of being declared stateless and relegated to being second-class citizens. Muslims have never lived in this kind of fear before.”

She said the report came at a time when “the government is using the lockdown period in pursuing its divisive political agenda by detaining hundreds of young Muslim students who participated in the protest against the citizenship law.”

Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission, said the US report showed that India was “not going in the right direction and the majoritarian agenda of the Modi regime is damaging the image and reputation of the country in the world.

“Now the whole world is commenting on India’s divisive politics, and it is high time the BJP government does some course correction. India shares a good relationship with the US and if it is saying something it should listen,” Khan told Arab News.

Pranay Kotasthane, of the Bengaluru-based think tank the Takshashila Institution, said the report could potentially damage relations between the two countries.

“To the extent that the report leads to new rounds of allegations and counter-allegations, it does affect the relationship. It can potentially derail a few initiatives in the short run. But the long-term relationship will be determined by a convergence of national interests of the US and India,” he added.

He pointed out that for now India’s principal challenge would be “to overcome the twin crises of public health and economic downturn.”

Kotasthane added: “All other issues are distractions at this point. Under these trying circumstances, India should stop all such projects such as the CAA, NRC, and NPR that have the slightest potential of breaking social harmony, regardless of what the USCIRF says.”

Topics: India

