Bahrain suspends collection of shop rentals for three months

Above, a grocery in the old marketplace of the Bahraini capital Manama on April 13, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

  • Latest measure aims to serve citizens and meet their demands
DUBAI: Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa has ordered the suspension for three months the collection of rental payments from tenants and beneficiaries from leased shops and lands registered with the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE).

The latest measure aims to serve citizens and meet their demands as well as preserve public interest, state news agency BNA reported.

The SCE is a government agency tasked to development of Bahrain’s future strategy for the environment and sustainable development.

The prime minister likewise ordered concerned authorities to take necessary measures “for the development of Tubli Bay and the preservation of its natural environment in order to treat and control the damages that affect wildlife and marine life, and to beautify its surrounding area.”

Bahrain’s urban planners meanwhile is refunding insurance amounts for residents and nationals and were advised to contact municipalities for payments.

The refund is possible after the buildings, road works or advertisements are completed and the licensee has fulfilled the money-back conditions, BNA reported.

Topics: Bahrain Coronavirus

UAE sends coronavirus relief aid to the Philippines, Nepal

UAE sends coronavirus relief aid to the Philippines, Nepal

DUBAI:  The UAE government has separately sent aid plans to the Philippines and Nepal to help the countries’ efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the relief flights contain seven metric tons of medical supplies that would assist approximately 7,000 medical frontliners in the Philippines and Nepal as they work to contain the virus, state news agency WAM reported.

“Our two countries share a deep partnership between our governments and peoples, and it is our sincere hope that such assistance enables the Philippines to take the necessary action to defend itself against COVID-19,” Hamad Saeed Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, the UAE envoy to the Philippines, said.

The UAE has so far provided more than 334 metric tons of aid to over 32 countries, supporting nearly 334,000 medical professionals in the process.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines UAE nepal

