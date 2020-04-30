Bahrain suspends collection of shop rentals for three months

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa has ordered the suspension for three months the collection of rental payments from tenants and beneficiaries from leased shops and lands registered with the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE).

The latest measure aims to serve citizens and meet their demands as well as preserve public interest, state news agency BNA reported.

The SCE is a government agency tasked to development of Bahrain’s future strategy for the environment and sustainable development.

The prime minister likewise ordered concerned authorities to take necessary measures “for the development of Tubli Bay and the preservation of its natural environment in order to treat and control the damages that affect wildlife and marine life, and to beautify its surrounding area.”

Bahrain’s urban planners meanwhile is refunding insurance amounts for residents and nationals and were advised to contact municipalities for payments.

The refund is possible after the buildings, road works or advertisements are completed and the licensee has fulfilled the money-back conditions, BNA reported.