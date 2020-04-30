You are here

  • Home
  • Bad hair day? How one Paris salon plans lockdown exit

Bad hair day? How one Paris salon plans lockdown exit

In this file photo taken on April 17, 2020 French leftist party La France Insoumise's (LFI) deputy Jean-Luc Melenchon sits on benches before attending a debate at the National Assembly in Paris. The problem might seem irrelevant in view of the health and economic crises the country is going through, but like many French people, politicians have to deal with a new hair look, deprived of the services of their hairdressers. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/23y25

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Bad hair day? How one Paris salon plans lockdown exit

  • No one is having their hair highlighted right now in the Christophe Bruno salon in Paris
  • Amaru is removing seven of the salon's 14 posts to ensure at least 1.5 metres between clients
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: No one is having their hair highlighted or nails painted right now in the Christophe Bruno salon in Paris. Still, co-owner Bruno Amaru is busy stocking up on masks and sanitizer, re-arranging chairs and disinfecting scissors and basins.
Amaru plans to reopen on May 11, the day slated for France to emerge from a coronavirus lockdown now in its seventh week.
From Europe to the Americas, businesses are scrambling to devise measures that minimise the risk of infection once economies reboot and clients return.
He has a financial imperative to be ready: "I've already lost 40,000 euros in two months. I've had to take a loan from the bank to pay the rent and make payments that I owe."
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said the draconian restrictions on public life had saved tens of thousands of lives but that the time had come to ease the restrictions and rescue an economy in free-fall.
But it will not be a return to business as usual.
Amaru is removing seven of the salon's 14 posts to ensure at least 1.5 metres between clients. Half the clients means half the revenue. To help offset some of the losses, he is raising his tariffs by 5%.
The salon's staffing will fall from five - the two owners, two freelancers and an apprentice - to three. They will all wear masks.
So too will those having their hair cut and nails polished. Anyone who refuses won't set foot inside, Amaru said. Chairs, scissors and hair dryers will be disinfected between each cut.
Even the old copies of Paris Match and Elle magazine that filled the salon's shelves are being thrown away.
Reservations are already piling in.
"I passed by to make an appointment," said one lady, a regular client taking advantage of lockdown rules that allow people out to buy groceries, seek medical care, go to work or get exercise to book an early slot. "Because at the end of this lockdown, I think we're all going to have the same problem."
But with reduced capacity, Amaru is already booked up for a week after May 11 and expects to deal with plenty of hair in a sorry state.
"People's roots are growing out, it's getting urgent for my clients!" Amaru said. "They said they were 'closing non-essential businesses'. Now we see we're truly essential!"

Topics: Paris hair France Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Women ‘playing key role in the battle against coronavirus pandemic’: Women 20 chair
Lifestyle
Quarantine catch-up: At home with Iraqi hair blogger Sarah Angius

Canadian military helicopter crashes at sea near Greece; 1 body recovered, 5 missing

Updated 15 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Canadian military helicopter crashes at sea near Greece; 1 body recovered, 5 missing

  • The HMCS Fredericton, participating in NATO’s Operation Reassurance, lost contact with a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter on Wednesday
  • Canada’s military has decided to temporarily ground its Cyclone helicopters
Updated 15 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

OTTAWA: One body has been recovered and five people are missing after a Canadian military helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
The HMCS Fredericton, participating in NATO’s Operation Reassurance meant to bolster security in Central and Eastern Europe, lost contact with a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter on Wednesday.
“They are all heroes,” Trudeau said in a news conference.
“The cause of this accident is unknown at this time,” Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said, adding that the aircraft’s data and voice recorders have been recovered.
Abbigail Cowbrough’s body was recovered, said General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defense Staff.
Tanya Cowbrough, the mother of Abbigail, commented on Facebook: “Nothing can replace her.”
“I am broken and gutted,” Shane Cowbrough, Abbigail’s father, wrote on Facebook. “There are no words. You made me forever proud. I will love you always, and miss you in every moment. You are the bright light in my life taken far too soon.”
It could be the country’s single deadliest military tragedy in 13 years. In July 2007, six soldiers were killed together by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.
After the crash, Canada’s military has decided to temporarily ground its Cyclone helicopters, the CBC reported. Approximately 2,100 Canadian Armed Forces members are deployed around the world.

Topics: Canada Mediterranean sea Greece helicopter crash

Related

World
Helicopter crash kills Taiwan’s top military officer, 7 others
Sport
NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash with daughter

Latest updates

Review: 'After Life' finds the funny side of grief
Google makes Meet video conferencing free to all users, challenging Zoom
Bad hair day? How one Paris salon plans lockdown exit
Will coronavirus shock make Arab region ready for universal basic income?
Canadian military helicopter crashes at sea near Greece; 1 body recovered, 5 missing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.