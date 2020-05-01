You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines gears up to bring more overseas citizens home as COVID-19 pandemic rages on

Philippines gears up to bring more overseas citizens home as COVID-19 pandemic rages on

Overseas Filipino Workers and their families repatriated from Saudi Arabia are seen inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metropolitan Manila after getting off a special flight from Riyadh last week. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6tyv7

Updated 01 May 2020
Ellie Aben

Philippines gears up to bring more overseas citizens home as COVID-19 pandemic rages on

  • Government amends budget to provide cash assistance to OFWs
  • Number of Filipinos who contracted coronavirus increases to 1,677
Updated 01 May 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19 ) upends economic life around the world, the Philippine government is helping thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) return home.

Since the beginning of the global health crisis, over 23,000 OFWs have been repatriated, with the latest batch arriving at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Wednesday, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Among the recent returnees have been over 16,600 seafarers.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic in other countries, many OFWs are losing their jobs. I don’t know exactly the number, but we are helping many of them to come back where we can take care of them better, and where they can be more comfortable with their families,” said acting National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua.

“I don’t know the profile of these OFWs but I know that unemployment in (the Philippines) is down to record lows, suggesting more opportunities available for them especially in the construction sector,” he told members of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines via a video link on Thursday.

Not all overseas Filipinos are planning to return’ Chua said many of them continue to work abroad, particularly in the health care and professional services sectors, and still send remittances to their families in the Philippines.

The government is also willing to help those temporarily hit by unemployment, both at home and abroad.

“We are ready through the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to support them in this temporary transition so that they have income also to help and feed their families," Chua said.

On Wednesday, DOLE said it had realigned part of its 2020 budget in order to provide one-time cash assistance to those workers who need it and had already distributed it to more than 70,000 OFWs.

Reports from the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices and local offices of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration earlier said that more than 297,000 OFWs were seeking financial aid.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that 33 more Filipinos living overseas had contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of nationals infected abroad to 1,677. While 451 of them have recovered, 201 succumbed to the disease.

The data came from 46 countries — 12 in the Middle East and Africa, 12 in the Asia-Pacific region, 16 in Europe, and six in the Americas.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines OFWs COVID-19

Related

World
Philippines reports 276 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths
Middle-East
UAE sends coronavirus relief aid to the Philippines, Nepal

Bangladeshi factories’ reopening risks spike in virus case

Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
AP

Bangladeshi factories’ reopening risks spike in virus case

  • Activists and analysts say about 2,000 garment factories have restarted production
  • Bangladesh has confirmed 7,667 people infected with coronavirus and 168 deaths
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
AP

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Bangladesh has reopened hundreds of its garment factories this week after nearly one month of closures to fight the coronavirus pandemic in a move critics say risks igniting a sharp increase in infections among workers.
An industry group said about 850 factories are operating with fewer workers than usual and following safety guidelines. Labor advocates say not enough is being done to ensure safety for the 4 million workers in Bangladesh’s roughly 4,000 garment factories.
The number of factories that have reopened is in dispute. Activists and analysts said Friday about 2,000 garment factories have restarted production.
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association says only 850 factories had opened by Thursday, using a limited number of workers who live nearby.
“The global brands are happy to see the factories opening up as otherwise a whole season would have been lost,” Mohammad Abdur Razzak, secretary of the industry group, said in an email.
Razzak said the factories were complying with health guidelines and that inspections found that only four of 105 visited were not meeting standards.
As is true elsewhere workers and their employers are torn between suffering still more loss of income by staying closed and risking a surge in infections if they stop taking precautions too soon.
The resumption of manufacturing followed a government decision to allow companies to reopen that was made under heavy pressure from businesses. Factories went ahead, fearing they might lose business to competitors in Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Sri Lanka and India.
A senior government health official in a major industrial zone near Dhaka urged factories to close down again.
Bangladesh has confirmed 7,667 people infected with coronavirus and 168 deaths since its first case was reported on March 8. About 500 new cases are being confirmed daily in the nation of 160 million people, which has only 25 testing facilities and a fragile health care system.
Thousands of workers reportedly are rushing back to reclaim their jobs in the capital, Dhaka and nearby industrial districts, alarming labor advocates.
“Who will take the responsibility if hundreds of workers become ill?” said Kalpona Akter, executive director of the Bangladesh Center for Workers Solidarity.
Ahsan H. Mansur, executive director of the local think tank Policy Research Institute, said at least another week should have been allowed to better prepare for reopening.
“The factories have resumed operations without giving it much thought,” he said. “There is a huge risk of virus transmission among workers.”

Topics: Coronavirus Bangladesh

Related

World
Coronavirus lockdown police officers in Bangladesh get infected 
World
Bangladesh set to observe Ramadan amid lockdown

Latest updates

Bangladeshi factories’ reopening risks spike in virus case
Storm destroys Qatar coronavirus field hospital
Spain’s coronavirus death toll climbs to 24,824
‘The Office’: A bingeworthy TV show
Pakistani parliament’s speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.