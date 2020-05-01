You are here

Malaysia to allow majority of businesses to reopen next week as virus curbs eased

Malaysia’s economic sectors that involve large gatherings of people will not be allowed to reopen to help curb the spread of coronavirus. (AP)
Reuters

  • Economic sectors that involve large gatherings of people will not be allowed to reopen
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will allow the majority of businesses to resume operations from May 4, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday, easing restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
Economic sectors that involve large gatherings of people will not be allowed to reopen, Muhyiddin said in a televised address.
Malaysia has shut all non-essential businesses and schools, banned public gatherings and restricted travel since March 18 as the number of coronavirus cases rose. Known coronavirus infections in Malaysia stood at 6,002 as of Thursday, and the pace of new cases have slowed in recent days.

Topics: Coronavirus Malaysia

China reports 12 new coronavirus cases

Reuters

  • Total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 82,874
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China reported 12 new coronavirus cases for April 30, up from four a day earlier, data from the country’s health authority showed on Friday.
Six of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, up from four a day earlier. Of the domestic transmission cases, five were in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and one in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.
China reported no domestic transmission cases a day earlier.
The NHC also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases for April 30, down from 33 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 82,874. With no new deaths on Thursday, the toll remained at 4,633.

Topics: Coronavirus China

