You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani parliament’s speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani parliament’s speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Asad Qaiser, seated, the speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/55626

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistani parliament’s speaker tests positive for COVID-19

  • Asad Qaiser on Thursday night revealed he had tested positive
  • Pakistan government says infections are well below projections
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly said late on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, after hosting an iftar dinner to celebrate Ramadan, and meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high officials earlier in the week.
It is not immediately known if Khan will be tested, but he was checked in April, and tested negative, after meeting with the head of Pakistan’s biggest charity organization, who was subsequently confirmed to have caught the disease.
Faisal Edhi had met Khan in the prime minister’s office.
The National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, is currently in recess, though opposition parties have been calling for it to convene to discuss the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, where the number of cases has risen to 16,817, including 385 deaths.
The decision on whether to convene rested with Speaker of the Assembly, Asad Qaiser, who on Thursday night revealed he had tested positive in the capital, Islamabad.
“I have quarantined myself at home,” Qaiser, who is also a close aide to Khan, said on Twitter. Qaiser met with the prime minister on Monday, and has met several other leading figures during the past few days.
The speaker had hosted an Iftar, the evening meal to break fast during Ramadan, attended by politicians and dignitaries on Monday.
Daily detection of the virus has hit record highs on each of the last three days as the country ramps up its testing. On Thursday, 990 people tested positive. Daily testing is still around 8,000 in the country, which has over 207 million people.
The government says infections are well below projections and that it plans to further ease precautionary curbs after already opening dozens of industries and commercial activities, as well as mosque congregations.
Qaiser is the second high official to be infected in Pakistan after the Governor of the southern province of Sindh, Imran Ismail, tested positive on Monday.
Pakistan’s government agreed to allow mosque congregations after senior clerics and religious leaders threatened to violate restrictions during Ramadan.
The two sides worked out safety protocols for the mosque gatherings, but a social research organization earlier this week reported that protocols were not being followed.
Prominent doctors pleaded with the government to reconsider the decision, warning that mosque congregations, which are typically larger in Ramadan, could lead to a spike in infections, with hospitals already nearing capacity.

Topics: Coronavirus Pakistan

Related

Special
World
Dubai-based Pakistani doctors volunteer for COVID-19 duty

Russia reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases

Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Russia reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases

  • Nationwide case tally rises by 7,933 cases and now stands at 114,431
Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported a record daily rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, a day after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced he had been diagnosed with the new virus and was temporarily stepping down to recover.
The nationwide case tally rose by 7,933 cases and now stood at 114,431, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response center said.
It said 96 people diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, had died in the last 24 hours. That raised the official overall death toll up to 1,169.
Mishustin, the prime minister, told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the virus and would self-isolate. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will serve as acting prime minister in his absence.
Mishustin, who had been one of the main coordinators of Russia’s response to the new coronavirus, was the first high-ranking Russian official to publicly say they have the virus.
Russia’s outbreak got off to a slower start than many other countries. But cases began to sharply rise last month, and on Thursday surged past the 100,000 mark.
Although Russia is rising up the table of nations with the highest number of confirmed cases, it has so far recorded far fewer deaths than many of the hardest-hit countries.
Putin has warned the peak of the outbreak has yet to come, and the authorities have said there could be a new spike in cases if the population flouts lockdown measures during long public holidays in early May.
The world’s largest country by territory, Russia has been on lockdown since Putin announced the closure of most public spaces in late March to limit the scope for the virus to spread.
Putin and the cabinet have been holding remote meetings to avoid contact.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia

Related

World
Russian prime minister says he tested positive for virus
World
Russia’s coronavirus case tally passes 100,000 with record daily rise

Latest updates

‘The Office’: A bingeworthy TV show
Pakistani parliament’s speaker tests positive for COVID-19
Russia reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases
Philippines reports 11 more coronavirus deaths, 284 new cases
Dubai Police arrests group of young people for violating COVID-19 precautions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.