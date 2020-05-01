You are here

Indian migrant workers take first train home since coronavirus lockdown

Several Indian states, including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana have demanded special trains for returning workers. (AFP file photo)
  • But Friday’s service was only a one-off special train and a decision on running more trains will be taken soon
  • India registered another daily high of nearly 2,000 infections, bringing totals to 35,043 with 1,147 deaths
LUCKNOW, India: India on Friday ran the first train service for thousands of migrant workers desperate to return home since it imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Relieved and smiling, 1,200 people clapped as they boarded the train at Lingampally in southern Telangana state for Hatia in the eastern state of Jharkhand — a 19-hour journey.
However, railroad authorities said Friday’s service was only a one-off special train and a decision on running more trains will be taken soon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to announce on Sunday his decision whether to extend the 40-day-old lockdown or gradually ease it to resume economic activity. Earlier this week, the government allowed some shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming to resume.
On Friday, India registered another daily high of nearly 2,000 infections, bringing totals to 35,043 with 1,147 deaths.
Several states, including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana have demanded special trains for returning workers because they couldn’t arrange enough buses.
The Uttar Pradesh government in northern India has announced distribution of free food grains, but a majority of the migrant workers do not have cards issued by the state government to avail of the facility.
“The situation is aggravated because first these people do not have work and secondly there are more mouths to feed than the food available in the village,” said Nomita P. Kumar of Giri Institute of Development Studies in Lucknow, the state capital.
State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered that those who do not have the government ration cards should not be denied food grains and should be given a provisional card.
The state government spokesman, Awanish Awasthi, said more than 12,000 workers and students had returned from northern Haryana and western Rajasthan states after the lockdown was announced on April 25 using more than 600 buses.
Around 1 million migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh are still stranded in other Indian states, he said.

Bangladeshi factories’ reopening risks spike in virus case

Updated 52 min 30 sec ago
AP

Bangladeshi factories’ reopening risks spike in virus case

  • Activists and analysts say about 2,000 garment factories have restarted production
  • Bangladesh has confirmed 7,667 people infected with coronavirus and 168 deaths
Updated 52 min 30 sec ago
AP

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Bangladesh has reopened hundreds of its garment factories this week after nearly one month of closures to fight the coronavirus pandemic in a move critics say risks igniting a sharp increase in infections among workers.
An industry group said about 850 factories are operating with fewer workers than usual and following safety guidelines. Labor advocates say not enough is being done to ensure safety for the 4 million workers in Bangladesh’s roughly 4,000 garment factories.
The number of factories that have reopened is in dispute. Activists and analysts said Friday about 2,000 garment factories have restarted production.
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association says only 850 factories had opened by Thursday, using a limited number of workers who live nearby.
“The global brands are happy to see the factories opening up as otherwise a whole season would have been lost,” Mohammad Abdur Razzak, secretary of the industry group, said in an email.
Razzak said the factories were complying with health guidelines and that inspections found that only four of 105 visited were not meeting standards.
As is true elsewhere workers and their employers are torn between suffering still more loss of income by staying closed and risking a surge in infections if they stop taking precautions too soon.
The resumption of manufacturing followed a government decision to allow companies to reopen that was made under heavy pressure from businesses. Factories went ahead, fearing they might lose business to competitors in Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Sri Lanka and India.
A senior government health official in a major industrial zone near Dhaka urged factories to close down again.
Bangladesh has confirmed 7,667 people infected with coronavirus and 168 deaths since its first case was reported on March 8. About 500 new cases are being confirmed daily in the nation of 160 million people, which has only 25 testing facilities and a fragile health care system.
Thousands of workers reportedly are rushing back to reclaim their jobs in the capital, Dhaka and nearby industrial districts, alarming labor advocates.
“Who will take the responsibility if hundreds of workers become ill?” said Kalpona Akter, executive director of the Bangladesh Center for Workers Solidarity.
Ahsan H. Mansur, executive director of the local think tank Policy Research Institute, said at least another week should have been allowed to better prepare for reopening.
“The factories have resumed operations without giving it much thought,” he said. “There is a huge risk of virus transmission among workers.”

