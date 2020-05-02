You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia pledges $2.66m worth of aid to Palestine as coronavirus relief

Saudi Arabia pledges $2.66m worth of aid to Palestine as coronavirus relief

The aid comes as the country has repeatedly emphasized the importance of cooperation against the pandemic. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gcsfn

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia pledges $2.66m worth of aid to Palestine as coronavirus relief

  • The $2.66 million supplies, include medical equipment from Europe, China and the Kingdom
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, with its charity arm King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), has pledged more than $2.5 million worth of medical supplies to Palestine in the fight against coronavirus, state-run SPA reported.

The $2.66 million supplies, include medical equipment from Europe, China and the Kingdom.

The aid comes as the country has repeatedly emphasized the importance of cooperation against the pandemic.

Topics: Palestine Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
US Congress members urge restoration of aid to Palestinians
Special
Middle-East
Israeli authorities continue to flout rights of Palestinian prisoners even during Ramadan

Saudi motor trader in overdrive to help Americans during lockdown

Updated 02 May 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi motor trader in overdrive to help Americans during lockdown

Updated 02 May 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A US-based Saudi motor trader has slipped into top gear to help vulnerable members of his community struggling under the COVID-19 lockdown.

Together with a small team of volunteers, Hamad Al-Mansour has been running vital errands for people in the Pacific Northwest city of Seattle, where the first American case of COVID-19 was recorded.

“I work here in the automotive field, and when the coronavirus outbreak started on March 27, I thought of providing any possible service to the society in which I live as a humanitarian work,” he told Arab News.

With his car agency having to close due to the health crisis, he and three friends opted to do something for the local community instead of just staying at home. Other Saudis living in the area also volunteered to help provide shopping and important services to elderly and vulnerable locals. So, Al-Mansour posted a message on his Facebook page offering the group’s assistance to those in need in Washington state.

“If you guys know anyone who needs groceries or any other kind of service, please give them my phone number (4252215429). Me and my team are working to help our community fight COVID-19,” he said.

Grateful residents soon started sending lists of what they needed and their addresses for delivery and before long news of the group’s initiative had gone viral on the internet.

Al-Mansour said the project was being run without any financial support from state authorities.

“We took this initiative simply because our religion has instructed us to do so, especially in tough situations. It is an individual work meant to serve the people of the community where we live. However, the services we are providing will hopefully reflect the noble nature of the Saudi people,” he added.

Al-Mansour said that the near-745,000 population of Seattle, Washington state’s largest city, was friendly and respectful toward Saudi expats and he had never experienced any discrimination.

He added that people were “decent and humble” and “taking the health precautions seriously and following all the instructions issued by local health officials to help fight COVID-19.”

Topics: Coronavirus Seattle COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi sports federation launches campaigns to keep people active while on coronavirus lockdown
Saudi Arabia
Success of Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 testing allows easing of restrictions for Ramadan

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia pledges $2.66m worth of aid to Palestine as coronavirus relief
Malaysia rounding up migrants to contain coronavirus spread, police say
US states loosen lockdowns as virus drug approved
Yemen’s qat markets flourish despite virus threat
Irish airline Ryanair cuts up to 3,000 jobs over virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.