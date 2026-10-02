CHIȘINĂU: Saudi Ambassador to Romania and Non-Resident Ambassador to Moldova Khalid bin Eid Al-Shammari presented his credentials to Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Al-Shammari conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Sandu, who, in turn, returned her greetings.

The president expressed appreciation for the Saudi government and people and said that her country looked forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields. She also wished Al-Shammari success in his new duties, SPA reported on Friday.