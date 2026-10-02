UNAIZAH: Unaizah Gov. Saad Al-Saleem honored security agencies, government bodies and participating teams at the conclusion of the Unaizah Dates Season.

At a ceremony held in Al-Naqwa Hall at the date market in Unaizah, the governor presented them with commemorative plaques for their contributions to the season’s success.

Al-Saleem praised their work in organizing the season and serving visitors, stressing the importance of coordination among agencies to support agricultural and economic events in the governorate.

The ceremony last month featured a documentary on the season and the work involved in organizing it. The film also documented the completion of Al-Naqwa Hall and the work to prepare it for the season’s events.

The season is an agricultural and economic event in Qassim that supports the palm and date sector, benefits farmers, producers and marketers, and promotes economic activity linked to dates and date products. SPA Unaizah