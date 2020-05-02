You are here

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber team up to benefit frontline workers

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have never recorded a song together. (File/AFP)
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for the first time on a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of health and emergency workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.


The duet, called "Stuck With U," will be released on May 8, the two singers announced on Friday on Instagram, where they jointly have some 316 million followers.


All net proceeds from streaming and sales of the duet will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those working during the pandemic.


Bieber, 26, and Grande, 26, two of the biggest young singers in the United States with hits like "Love Yourself" and "Thank U, Next," have never recorded a song together.


"We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy," Grande said in a statement.


The single is the first in series from Scooter Braun, who manages both singers, that will benefit charities during the year, Braun said.

Topics: Justin Bieber Ariana Grande Coronavirus

Gigi Hadid confirms she’s expecting her first child

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Met Gala. (AFP)
Updated 17 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Gigi Hadid confirms she’s expecting her first child

Updated 17 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Shortly after TMZ reported that Gigi Hadid was expecting her first child with British-Pakistani star Zayn Malik, the supermodel appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to confirm the news.

Prior to the show, which will air on Thursday evening, an advanced clip was posted to YouTube.

“Congratulations on expecting a baby!” Fallon told Hadid, who video-chatted in from her family’s farm in Pennsylvania, where she is currently self-isolating with her mother, sister Bella and Malik. “Thank you so much,” she replied. “Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes.”

Last week, the part-Palestinian model’s mother Yolanda Hadid confirmed the pregnancy news to the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard. “Of course we are so excited. I’m excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently,” Yolanda said. “But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Hadid and Malik were first linked together in 2015. On and off throughout the years, the couple visibly reconciled earlier this year.

Topics: Gigi Hadid

