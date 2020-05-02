Aliel: Egypt’s favorite mini-bag brand

CAIRO: The mini-bag trend is still very much in style this season. In Egypt, it is being sustained by Aliel, a young design brand taking Cairo by storm.



Founded in 2017 by Egyptian designer Leila Abo Tira, Aliel — Leila spelled backward — goes by the slogan: “Creative possessions expressed in art.”



The 29-year-old marketing graduate had much to learn from her family, who have been in the leather-manufacturing business for decades now.







She has released three handcrafted collections to date. Her most recent, the “Horra” collection, introduced exceptional-quality mini leather bags with handles sporting pure agate stones.



“With the ‘Horra’ collection, Aliel took a bold stance on gender representation, seeking to renegotiate stereotyped portrayals of women,” Abo Tira told Arab News.



Arabic for “freedom,” the “Horra” collection stays true to her brand philosophy of “appreciating cosmic energy.”



Abo Tira takes her cue from nature, something that was especially apparent in her first collection, celebrating the “cosmic power of beauty and nature.”







This nostalgic collection comprised a range of half moon-shaped bags, bringing the micro bags of the past into modern-day fashion. She said she celebrated this cosmic power by creating the “moon resemblance” in her bags.



Abo Tira’s second collection introduced a range of sustainably made and cruelty-free bags, a timely celebration of the world’s animals. The “Mow” collection presented a stunning range of handbags made of faux cowhide.



But sustaining a bag-making business is far from easy, and Abo Tira cites challenges in finding some of the hardware and accessories needed for her designs, having to import them.







However, there is no stopping Abo Tira who has decided to expand her product line and is preparing for the launch of her first footwear collection.



“People’s response to my work has been very encouraging. I feel that the brand message has been successful,” she said.