Aliel: Egypt's favorite mini-bag brand

Handbag label Aliel was founded in 2017. (Supplied)
Updated 25 sec ago
Nourhan Tewfik

CAIRO: The mini-bag trend is still very much in style this season. In Egypt, it is being sustained by Aliel, a young design brand taking Cairo by storm.


Founded in 2017 by Egyptian designer Leila Abo Tira, Aliel — Leila spelled backward — goes by the slogan: “Creative possessions expressed in art.”


The 29-year-old marketing graduate had much to learn from her family, who have been in the leather-manufacturing business for decades now.




The “Horra” collection introduced exceptional-quality mini leather bags with handles sporting pure agate stones. (Supplied)


She has released three handcrafted collections to date. Her most recent, the “Horra” collection, introduced exceptional-quality mini leather bags with handles sporting pure agate stones.


“With the ‘Horra’ collection, Aliel took a bold stance on gender representation, seeking to renegotiate stereotyped portrayals of women,” Abo Tira told Arab News.


Arabic for “freedom,” the “Horra” collection stays true to her brand philosophy of “appreciating cosmic energy.”


Abo Tira takes her cue from nature, something that was especially apparent in her first collection, celebrating the “cosmic power of beauty and nature.”




Arabic for “freedom,” the “Horra” collection stays true to her brand philosophy of “appreciating cosmic energy.” (Supplied)


This nostalgic collection comprised a range of half moon-shaped bags, bringing the micro bags of the past into modern-day fashion. She said she celebrated this cosmic power by creating the “moon resemblance” in her bags.


Abo Tira’s second collection introduced a range of sustainably made and cruelty-free bags, a timely celebration of the world’s animals. The “Mow” collection presented a stunning range of handbags made of faux cowhide.


But sustaining a bag-making business is far from easy, and Abo Tira cites challenges in finding some of the hardware and accessories needed for her designs, having to import them.




Abo Tira takes her cue from nature for her collections. (Supplied)


However, there is no stopping Abo Tira who has decided to expand her product line and is preparing for the launch of her first footwear collection.


“People’s response to my work has been very encouraging. I feel that the brand message has been successful,” she said.

The best Ramadan decor set-ups on Instagram

(Instagram/@noorworld_)
Updated 25 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

The best Ramadan decor set-ups on Instagram

Updated 25 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: During Ramadan, many people get into the spirit of the holy month by decorating their homes with festive ornaments and decor accessories. If you're looking to get your home holiday-ready, we've rounded up some of the most stunning Ramadan decorations on Instagram that will inspire your living space.

Fairy lights brighten up the space and add a cozy touch.
A "Ramadan Mubarak" banner will look great at the entryway.
Gold accents create a sophisticated touch.
Decorate your prayer room with Ramadan-themed accessories.
Balloons, banners and lanterns provide a festive atmosphere to the living space.
This crescent-shaped tree is a standout addition to any home.
You can make your own Ramadan-themed banner using various templates online.
