UK urged to push for aid deliveries to northern Syria

At least 4 million people in northern Syria rely on aid brought through the country’s official border crossings. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has been warned that “unimaginable” and “catastrophic” damage could be caused if cross-border aid is not delivered to people in northern Syria as coronavirus is set to sweep the region.
Labour’s spokesperson for international development, Anna McMorrin MP, urged Downing Street to apply pressure on the UN Security Council to guarantee the delivery of aid, after the council voted in December to close half the official entry points to Syria.
In a letter to UK Secretary of State for International Development Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, McMorrin wrote: “The omission of UN Security Council support for the renewal of two crossings at Al-Yarubiyah and Al-Ramtha, bordering Iraq and Jordan respectively, in north east Syria is already significantly (hindering) the ability of the UN, partners and humanitarian agencies to continue to provide aid to populations in need.”
She added: “Currently the only way the international community can take action to prepare, prevent and respond to COVID-19 is through cross-border aid ... Global leaders cannot allow the incubation of the virus, which threatens the lives of the most vulnerable and may also jeopardize the health of citizens at home if a second wave stemming from low-income and fragile nations is the result of our inaction.”
At least 4 million people in northern Syria rely on aid brought through the country’s official border crossings, according to the UN.
The World Health Organization recently said fewer than two-thirds of Syria’s hospitals were operational, and around 70 percent of all Syrian medical staff had fled the country, due to the civil war that has ravaged it for the past nine years.
Social distancing for internally displaced Syrians living in camps is all but impossible, while testing for COVID-19 is a hugely challenging enterprise, according to the Red Cross.
Medical and personal protection equipment destined for the embattled north, meanwhile, is regularly held up by the Syrian regime.

Economic worries trump coronavirus pandemic fears in Lebanon

Updated 51 min 33 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Economic worries trump coronavirus pandemic fears in Lebanon

  • Country in ‘serious and real crisis,’ says finance minister
Updated 51 min 33 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese are expecting the lifting of tough restrictions that were imposed in March following the coronavirus outbreak, with popular markets outside the capital reopening and people wearing masks while outside.  

There were four new COVID-19 cases recorded by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, raising the total number to 733 since March 26. The death toll stands at 25.

Fears about the economy appear to have superseded fears about the pandemic, amid layoffs, business closures and the government turning to the IMF to resolve the country’s financial crisis. 

One market trader in the city of Saida said the living situation had deteriorated terrifyingly. “Prices of goods have doubled, people are reluctant to buy, and their purchases are limited to essentials, although we are in the month of Ramadan and are heading to Eid,” he told Arab News.

Popular tourist attractions and businesses have shuttered, while cafe and bar owners in Beirut can be seen emptying their premises.

The Lebanese pound continues its struggle against the US dollar, and there remain differences between official exchange rates and those on the black market. On Saturday, the dollar’s selling rate reached LBP3,800, while its buying rate was LBP4,000.

President Michel Aoun told Russia’s Sputnik News Agency on Saturday that he understood people’s desire for “quick and concrete” changes, but said that handling the repercussions of the past 30 years would not happen overnight.

He also expressed concern about some political forces exploiting anti-corruption street protests. “We will not allow the security situation to deteriorate, while preserving the freedom to demonstrate and the freedom of expression.”

An economic plan was approved by the government a few days ago. Its request for IMF assistance has drawn a mixed response, most notably from the Association of Banks in Lebanon which rejected the plan and talked about its “dangers.” It demanded that those who prepared the plan be held accountable.

“The process of local restructuring as mentioned in the plan would lead to further undermining confidence in Lebanon locally and internationally, as it bears trends that flow into legalizing of the state of lawlessness,” it warned.

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said the association had the right to express its opinion about the plan, which was subject to discussion and amendments in the interest of Lebanon.

“The plan is one of the main points for transforming the economy from rentier to productive, and the government will work to support the productive sector, including industry and agriculture,” he added. “We are in a serious and real crisis, and things are heading toward holding an international support group conference in exchange for implementing the reforms.”

Development expert Dr. Nasser Yassin said the government’s plan did not take social issues into account. “The positive part of the plan is that it diagnosed the problem well for the first time and determined the losses, but the social part was not clear except for relying on austerity measures, and this suits the IMF, but this means that the austerity policy will target poor groups, army compensation, teachers, and social benefits, and thus will target the already weak social protection systems, which are already suffering from structural disorder and weakness,” he told Arab News.

Lebanon was at a sensitive stage, he said, as there was “economic meltdown” and people were taking to the streets. “It was supposed to be a draft that the civil society can give their opinion on. There is now reliance on parliament to discuss it and make amendments to it.”

The director of the Arab NGO Network for Development, Ziad Abdel Samad, said that the government's plan was based on assumptions. “It is more like credentials submitted to the IMF and Cedar (a conference for international donors and investors to help Lebanon’s economy), although the main problem is political and lack of confidence in the authority that wants to implement it,” he told Arab News. “Can the government, for example, impose a ban on evading customs duties at border crossings? Will the government be able to put scanners on the crossings and prevent smuggling through illegal crossings? There is a system based on quotas that will eliminate any project that can be implemented.”

The plan talked about a safety net, he added, but this was the work of international organizations, not the work of the government. “What is required of the government is to provide a comprehensive protection system for people. And when the plan talks about reducing consumption to reduce import, we cannot ask people alone to sacrifice without providing them with a social, educational and health protection system.”

