Bangladesh goes beyond duty to treat coronavirus-infected police officials

Dhaka Metropolitan Police officials distribute relief packages among the needy in the Mirpur area of Dhaka on April 23. (AN photo by Shehab Sumon)
  • Follows reports of five deaths and 741 infections among personnel on duty
  • Dhaka police hospital struggling to deal with rise in infections
DHAKA: Health authorities in Bangladesh were rushing to make arrangements for the treatment of Covid-19 positive police officials on Saturday following reports of five deaths in the past four days and 741 confirmed cases of infections.

The Central Police Hospital (CPH) in the capital, Dhaka, said that it was operating beyond capacity, with “560 Covid-19 infected officers under treatment at the facility which has only 250 beds.”

“To deal with the burden of extra patients we had to expand the hospital services to two other buildings,” said Dr. Hasan Ul Haider, the director of CPH and deputy inspector general of police, on Saturday. 

CPH officials said they were struggling to deal with the rise in infections with a limited number of health professionals.

“We have around 65 doctors and 70 nurses to deliver the services on the front line. But only one-third of the health professionals can provide services at a time due while maintaining the health protocols. The CPH is also considering outsourcing health professionals to meet the demands,” Haider said.

He added that out of 15 ICU beds, 10 were occupied on Saturday, despite the hospital making arrangements for additional ventilators.

With the nationwide lockdown imposed in March, police officials were deployed to ensure residents adhered to the strict quarantine and anti-virus measures across the country.

Nearly half of the infections were traced to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police area, prompting authorities to strengthen precautionary measures there. 

“At the beginning of the outbreak some police members were not very serious about wearing masks and other protective gear which might have exposed them to the contagious virus while delivering duties in the highly populated urban areas including city slums,” said Mahmuda Afroz Lucky, assistant deputy commissioner of Dhaka’s Mirpur Zone.

Although all police members were provided with personal protective equipment, many of them might have worn it improperly, she said, adding that all personnel had been trained in social distancing measures.

“We had made separate teams for three shifts who are on duty for seven days at a stretch. Moreover, to avoid congested living conditions in the police barracks, we have organized accommodation at different hotels and educational institutions for them,” Lucky said.

“On entering the barracks, police members should change their clothes ... and disinfect the barracks after each shift or at intervals of every six hours,” said Prof. Mozaherul Huq, former regional advisor of WHO’s Southeast Asia region. 

However, infected police officials expressed optimism that they would overcome the crisis through their collective effort. 

“I was admitted here with high fever and coughing one week ago and am feeling better in the last two days. Every day, my boss used to call me in the morning to know how I was doing. I am not feeling alone at all,” said a police constable requesting anonymity, as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

K. M. Kamrul Ahsan, the spokesperson for the police headquarters, added that all unit heads of police had been asked to ensure the “best treatment” for the infected personnel.

“In addition to 22 police hospitals across the country, we have made arrangements at five more private hospitals to treat the Covid-19 patients,” Ahsan said.

As of Saturday, there were 8,790 Covid-19 patients across the country, with 175 deaths reported.

Passion for civic duty in Italy even in the blessed month of Ramadan

Updated 3 min 28 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Passion for civic duty in Italy even in the blessed month of Ramadan

  • Two young Moroccans have become the heart and soul of the volunteers fighting the coronavirus disease in Italy
Updated 3 min 28 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Two young Moroccans have become the heart and soul of the volunteers fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and helping those need in Civitavecchia, a port 60 kilometers from Rome.

Even during Ramadan Amal and Simo haven’t stopped helping the local Red Cross, and their work has not passed unnoticed in the local community, where they are pointed out as an example of civic duty.

Amal, 25, and Simo, 27 are two business administration graduates from Marrakech, and they display an innate passion for assistance and solidarity.

Even during Ramadan’s days of fasting and prayer, they are a permanent presence at the municipal operations centre of the Red Cross.

“I deal mostly with administration, I help with organizational duties and am in charge of arranging food bags for those who have not been working because of the lockdown: waiters, cooks, shop assistants who had no income for the past two months and so do not have enough to feed themselves and their families,” explains Amal, who speaks four languages fluently and is doing an internship at the Rome Consulate of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Simo works in the field. “It is an honour for us to help people in need. The concept of zakat best explains our service in Civitavecchia,” he tells the local newspaper, Il Messaggero, in an interview where the two Moroccans are described as “the gift of Ramadan to our city.”

Amal and Simo approached the local charity a few months before the pandemic broke out.

“We were looking for a job here when we heard of a training course for volunteers here in Civitavecchia. Simo was already working full-time as a bricklayer. We decided to join, as the course was late in the evening so attendance was compatible with our work. They trained us in cardiorespiratory rehab,” Amal says.

The end of the training coincided for Amal and Simo with the outbreak of the COVID-19 emergency all over Italy.

Civitavecchia is the port for ships to Sardinia and Barcelona and for huge cruise ships with several infected passengers who had to be treated in the local hospital, so that infections were more critical here than in the rest of the Lazio region.

“Many families and people are going through lots of hardship and pain here. This is what drives us to help the community where we have been welcomed and given opportunities. We are even happier to do it during Ramadan,” Amal explains.

The Catholic Church has expressed its gratitude to the Muslim communities in Italy for the great support given by those who offer their time during Ramadan to help those having a hard time during the crisis.

“In a way, this year the feast takes on a special significance for Muslims because of the Covid-19 pandemic, just as the celebration of Easter did for us Catholics. I think Ramadan has taken on a more interior dimension this year, since the communal aspect cannot be celebrated”, says Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

“For this reason, I would like to add my wish that Christians and Muslims united in a spirit of fraternity will show solidarity with humanity and address their prayers to Almighty and Merciful God, that He may extend His protection to every human being so that these difficult times may be overcome,” Cardinal Guixot said, commending the many examples of cooperation between communities to heal the suffering of the needy.

Across in Italy, Islamic centres have been engaged in helping the local communities they live in.

In Padua, 30 minutes’ drive from Venice, the local House of Muslim Culture is teaming up with the Catholic Food Bank to provide Muslims and Catholics who lost their jobs in the pandemic with food and financial help.

The Islamic Community of Venice is making a big effort to reach those who do not come to the centres as they are afraid to break the lockdown rules.

“We are not rich, but we share with everyone, no matter who they are as, long as they need help. This is befitting during Ramadan when we all are particularly required to think of others, of the unfortunate ones, of those who cannot break their fast by sitting at the table with loved ones because they can no longer make ends meet in the present emergency. We did not think we would still be in this position in the month of Ramadan, because we still believed that the emergency would end sooner,”, the Macedonian president of the Islamic Community of Venice and its province, Sadmir Aliovski, said. So far, nearly one hundred families in and around the Lagoon city receive their help.

“We have a duty to our city and to the people with whom we live, and above all, being in a blessed month, we will try to meet the needs of people who despite themselves find themselves in a further state of poverty and need,” Aliovski adds.

Topics: Italy Coronavirus Ramadan 2020

