Jordan opens private schools with restricted working hours

DUBAI: Jordan’s private schools have been given the go ahead to reopen amid strict coronavirus restrictions including reduced working hours and limited staffing levels, state news agency Petra reported.
Jordan’s Ministry of Education ordered that the number of administrative staff and teachers permitted to work will be determined according to the number of students in the school.
A minimum of four employees will be allowed to work in a school that has 200 students or less, six employees for a school with 200 to 400 students, 10 employees if the school has 400 to 600 students, and 12 employees if the school has more than 900 students.
The ministry did however confirm that distance learning will continue.
The ministry will follow up on the progress of distance learning, carry out tests according to the approved school calendar, completing auditing of student data, monitoring student grades and accomplishing financial and administrative work.
