You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian laborers back working in Israel as virus slows

Palestinian laborers back working in Israel as virus slows

A health worker watches as Palestinian laborers head to work in Israel through a checkpoint near Hebron amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jv5jt

Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

Palestinian laborers back working in Israel as virus slows

  • Some 40,000 workers allowed to cross during the course of Sunday and Monday
Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

JERUSALEM: Thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank entered Israel to work on Sunday after weeks of absence over fears of the coronavirus, as the pandemic’s spread slowed.
An Israeli security official said that as of the morning, some 11,500 Palestinians with permits had entered Israel and settler industrial zones for work in construction, agriculture and industry only.
A spokesman for the Palestinian labor ministry said that a total of 40,000 workers had permission to cross during the course of Sunday and Monday to work in Israel for one month, mostly in construction and agriculture.
The spokesman, Rami Mehdawi, said that by agreement between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, employers must provide workers with sanitary accommodation and health insurance.
On March 25, Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on laborers in Israel to return to the West Bank as part of Palestinian efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus from the Jewish state.
By then Israel had 2,369 cases of the virus, compared to just 62 in the Palestinian territory, and the crossings were closed by agreement between both sides, forcing laborers who wished to continue working in Israel to remain there.
Around 40,000 workers chose to do so.
The latest decision to let laborers in was reached jointly with the Palestinians and aimed at ensuring “they would not lose their jobs and would be able to continue supporting their families,” an Israeli security official said.
Those entering would not be able to return to the West Bank until Eid Al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in three weeks time.
The numbers of Israelis catching coronavirus has declined significantly, with the health ministry reporting on Sunday just 41 new cases in the past 24 hours, with 16,193 infected and 230 dead.
Some 120,000 Palestinians worked in Israel and Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank on a daily basis before the pandemic’s outbreak.

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus Palestinian Israel

Related

Special
Middle-East
US Congress members urge restoration of aid to Palestinians
Middle-East
Israel accused of ‘piracy’ over Palestinian funds

Lebanon relaxes coronavirus restrictions by opening seaside promenades, restaurants

Updated 03 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon relaxes coronavirus restrictions by opening seaside promenades, restaurants

  • Lebanon will enter its second week of relaxed measures, with restaurants allowed to resume receiving customers until 9 p.m.
  • Barbers will be allowed to reopen salons for pre-booked appointments
Updated 03 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: People in Lebanon will be able to go for walks on the seaside promenades along the Lebanese coast starting Monday, provided they commit to wearing masks and maintaining safe distances. This move comes following a ban imposed since March 15 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Lebanon on Sunday reported four new cases, two of whom had returned from Guinea.
Lebanon will enter its second week of relaxed measures, with restaurants allowed to resume receiving customers until 9 p.m., provided they do not offer hookah services, which spread COVID-19. Barbers will be allowed to reopen salons for pre-booked appointments.
Protesters are violating measures by continuing to take to the streets and staging sit-ins against the corrupt government. A number of protesters in Tripoli raised a banner on which they wrote: “You are the thieves and you are the disease.”
The Lawyers’ Committee to Defend Protesters claimed that a number of  activists who had been arrested by the security forces last week have been tortured. The committee protested “enforced disappearance.”
The committee said in a statement that the military prosecution released six detainees, including a child, who were arrested in Sidon. According to the committee, “some of the detainees confirmed that they were subjected to beatings and torture by the intelligence branch through various means, especially via electrocution,” and some detainees had to be hospitalized upon their release.
Attention has been drawn to the invitation extended by President Michel Aoun to political and parliamentary leaders for a meeting in the Baabda Palace on Wednesday. During the meeting, Aoun will brief the participants about the reform plan approved by the government that represents Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, the Free Patriotic Movement and their allies.
The Future Movement’s parliamentary bloc announced on Sunday that it will not attend the meeting.
It said that “the natural place for briefing the parliamentary blocs on the government’s reform program is the parliament.” It warned of “political and legal practices and advisory opinions that cross the lines of the constitution to establish the concept of a presidential system at the expense of the parliamentary democratic system.”
Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora expressed fears over “practices that are taking place and actually leading to the weakening of the prime minister’s position and pushing toward giving all power to the president.” He stressed that “this is against the constitution.”
Siniora warned of parties “trying to tighten their grip on the state and control it.” He talked about “pressure exerted by sectarian, confessional and militia movements and parties that have taken control of the government.”
He said: “The economic plan prepared by the government of Hassan Diab lacks what contributes to addressing the problems and the possibility of implementing reform measures, especially in terms of strengthening social protection networks.”
He added: “How can the government restore the confidence of the Lebanese and friends in the world if it does not respect the law and has not yet issued the judicial formations prescribed by laws?
“And how can the government gain confidence when it has not yet been able to address the chronic power problem?”
Siniora highlighted that “Lebanon is part of the Arab world and has no interest in a position, axis, or dispute (that impacts its relationship) with the Arab region and the world.”

Topics: Lebanon Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Economic worries trump coronavirus pandemic fears in Lebanon
Middle-East
Coca-Cola fizzles out in Lebanon with economic downturn

Latest updates

Iran's OPEC governor in coma after brain haemorrhage
Spending 24 hours without internet: Is it worth it or not?
Moment of Truth: Italy begins phased easing of lockdown
Lebanon relaxes coronavirus restrictions by opening seaside promenades, restaurants
UK says virus lockdown to be lifted gradually

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.