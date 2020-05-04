You are here

YNM Dubai’s newest collection a must-have for Ramadan

The holy month is the most important season for the label, which is known for its modest yet contemporary designs. (Supplied)
SUJATA ASSOMULL

DUBAI: “Ramadan collections are extremely essential in this region,” states Yasmin Al-Mulla, creative director of UAE-based womenswear label YNM Dubai of her new Ramadan offering. Indeed, the holy month is the most important season for the label, which is known for its modest yet contemporary designs. 

This Ramadan, the brand has come out with a collection of elegant kaftans and djellabas in luxurious materials such as raw silk, soft linen, Spanish organza, and light crepe that are equal parts comfortable to wear at home and chic for hosting guests. 




To reflect the spirit of spring, Al-Mulla chose a playful, feminine color palette. (Supplied)

Many of the pieces are embellished with beads sourced from Italy, France, Spain and Japan and are perfect for lavish sahoor and iftar gatherings. 

To reflect the spirit of spring, Al-Mulla chose a playful, feminine color palette composed of muted pink tones, lavender and eggshell that are perfect for balmy, outdoor temperatures.




The brand has come out with a collection of elegant kaftans and djellabas in luxurious materials. (Supplied)

For her new Ramadan collection, Al-Mulla drew inspiration from Tiffany & Co.’s T1 jewelry collection, which is most apparent in the embroidery adorning some of the kaftans.  

Ahead of Ramadan, the Emirati fashion designer and Tiffany & Co. teamed up for the jewelry label’s latest campaign, which will run throughout the entirety of the holy month. 

“The collection is infused with a combination of essential elements, including culture, nature and jewelry,” says the designer, who founded her label in 2014. 




The Emirati fashion designer and Tiffany & Co. teamed up for the jewelry label’s latest campaign. (Supplied)

“I personally believe that accessorizing your outfit is the key element to completing a successful Ramadan look,” she said, adding that her elegant kaftans are made to be worn with statement jewelry and shoes.

Al-Mulla strongly believes this is a month in which it is more important than ever that women support homegrown labels.  

“What could be better than celebrating this festive month by wearing a creation from the region?” she asked.  




Al-Mulla strongly believes this is a month in which it is more important than ever that women support homegrown labels. (Supplied)

Her tip when curating a Ramadan wardrobe? “Invest in classic garments that can be worn twenty years from now. Don’t be afraid to re-style last year’s Ramadan wardrobe as well,” says Al-Mulla. 

The YNM Spring 2020 collection is available for purchase online at www.ynmdubai.com, which delivers worldwide.

Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan join ‘I for India’ concert to raise money for coronavirus efforts

Tens of thousands of viewers watched more than 70 of the country’s biggest celebrities. (AFP)
Updated 20 min 21 sec ago
(AFP)

Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan join ‘I for India’ concert to raise money for coronavirus efforts

Updated 20 min 21 sec ago
(AFP)

NEW DELHI: India’s “King of Bollywood” superstar Shah Rukh Khan told jokes and sang for his adoring fans on Sunday during an almost five-hour online benefit to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tens of thousands of viewers watched more than 70 of the country’s biggest celebrities – including cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Khan – as well as international names such as actor Will Smith and rock legend Mick Jagger in the “I for India” show broadcast on Facebook.

“I can, I will, and I must help,” Khan told fans after singing a cheerful, humorous ditty about how “everything will be alright” following the deadly crisis.

Jagger and Smith spoke about the struggles of rural migrant workers, many of whom have lost their jobs and gone hungry during an ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed from late March.

“They may have lost their jobs, they may have lost their homes. They and their families may be going hungry. So I would like to ask you to donate. Please give what you can,” Jagger said.

Bollywood’s biggest names – including Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and  Hrithik Roshan – along with local choirs and children sang or spoke passionately in English and Hindi about raising money for those in need.

Other celebrities interviewed doctors and experts about the virus and how health workers were coping on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Organised by Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the event has so far raised $499,326 out of a target of $792,707.

The donations would be matched rupee-for-rupee by major philanthropic groups including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the organisers said Sunday.

The funds will be donated to more than 100 groups providing food and other essential services during the crisis.

Concert organizers said the money was needed “for those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from.”

India, the world’s second-most populous nation with 1.3 billion people, late Sunday reported just over 40,000 cases of the infectious disease and 1,306 deaths.

The government has hailed the weeks-long lockdown aimed at limiting the virus’s spread, but the number of new daily cases has continued to gradually rise with experts calling for more virus testing.

The lockdown was extended for two weeks on Friday, but some restrictions are set to be eased from Monday in areas with fewer virus cases.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of New Delhi, which has the third-highest number of virus cases among India’s states and territories, said Sunday that the economic impact of the lockdown was severe in the national capital and the city needed to be reopened in non-virus “containment zones.”

“People are facing a lot of hardships. Jobs are going. The economic infrastructure has been hit hard,” he said in an online briefing, adding that he would speak to the national government about the possibilities of opening up Delhi.

“We have to start preparations so that we can learn to live with corona. Corona has now come in our country. It’s not going to go anywhere.”

