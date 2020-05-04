YNM Dubai’s newest collection a must-have for Ramadan

DUBAI: “Ramadan collections are extremely essential in this region,” states Yasmin Al-Mulla, creative director of UAE-based womenswear label YNM Dubai of her new Ramadan offering. Indeed, the holy month is the most important season for the label, which is known for its modest yet contemporary designs.

This Ramadan, the brand has come out with a collection of elegant kaftans and djellabas in luxurious materials such as raw silk, soft linen, Spanish organza, and light crepe that are equal parts comfortable to wear at home and chic for hosting guests.







Many of the pieces are embellished with beads sourced from Italy, France, Spain and Japan and are perfect for lavish sahoor and iftar gatherings.

To reflect the spirit of spring, Al-Mulla chose a playful, feminine color palette composed of muted pink tones, lavender and eggshell that are perfect for balmy, outdoor temperatures.







For her new Ramadan collection, Al-Mulla drew inspiration from Tiffany & Co.’s T1 jewelry collection, which is most apparent in the embroidery adorning some of the kaftans.

Ahead of Ramadan, the Emirati fashion designer and Tiffany & Co. teamed up for the jewelry label’s latest campaign, which will run throughout the entirety of the holy month.

“The collection is infused with a combination of essential elements, including culture, nature and jewelry,” says the designer, who founded her label in 2014.







“I personally believe that accessorizing your outfit is the key element to completing a successful Ramadan look,” she said, adding that her elegant kaftans are made to be worn with statement jewelry and shoes.

Al-Mulla strongly believes this is a month in which it is more important than ever that women support homegrown labels.

“What could be better than celebrating this festive month by wearing a creation from the region?” she asked.







Her tip when curating a Ramadan wardrobe? “Invest in classic garments that can be worn twenty years from now. Don’t be afraid to re-style last year’s Ramadan wardrobe as well,” says Al-Mulla.

The YNM Spring 2020 collection is available for purchase online at www.ynmdubai.com, which delivers worldwide.