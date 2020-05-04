You are here

REVIEW: Rayyan Al-Shawaf’s debut novel ‘When All Else Fails’ 

In Rayyan Al-Shawaf’s debut novel “When all Else Fails,” protagonist Hunayn attempts to navigate life after the 9/11 terrorist attack that rocked the US. (Supplied)
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: It is the day after September 11, 2001 and Hunayn is certain that the very troubles that once chased him around Lebanon have followed him to central Florida.  

In Rayyan Al-Shawaf’s debut novel “When all Else Fails,” protagonist Hunayn attempts to navigate life after the 9/11 terrorist attack that rocked the US.

As an Iraqi, he fears his identity will cause him problems — and he is not wrong. He is Chaldean, however, and he often debates whether convincing those around him that he is like them — in other words, not a Muslim — will stop him from being harassed. It does not. The story takes tumbles and turns as the world changes shape around Hunayn.

Born in Baghdad, Hunayn grows up in Abu Dhabi, Rome and Lebanon before he is accepted to the University of Central Florida. 

His identity and his foreignness have always played a part in his life, with some moments proving more tragic than others, but he has always moves forward. 

Following the September attack, however, the America he knows begins to transform to the extent that it nearly squeezes him out. 

Politics play a large role in Hunayn’s life, making and breaking his relationships with friends and lovers. 

With a history rooted in Iraq and in the larger Arab world, Hunayn intricate identity is something he constantly thinks about. He is faced with a decision: He can either distance himself from Muslim Arabs so that he is not discriminated against, or he can refuse to play the games that pit him against those of his same heritage. 

Hunayn is placed in multiple difficult situations as his identity repeatedly comes under attack. As the years pass by and the invasion of Iraq begins, Hunayn’s life in the US becomes increasingly precarious.

The novel explores the various aspects of the Arab world and its diaspora, and Al-Shawaf dexterously brings together the politics of Iraq, Lebanon and the US with all their clashing and overlapping interests, which reflect the complexity of the main character’s own identity.

YNM Dubai’s newest collection a must-have for Ramadan

The holy month is the most important season for the label, which is known for its modest yet contemporary designs. (Supplied)
SUJATA ASSOMULL

DUBAI: “Ramadan collections are extremely essential in this region,” states Yasmin Al-Mulla, creative director of UAE-based womenswear label YNM Dubai of her new Ramadan offering. Indeed, the holy month is the most important season for the label, which is known for its modest yet contemporary designs. 

This Ramadan, the brand has come out with a collection of elegant kaftans and djellabas in luxurious materials such as raw silk, soft linen, Spanish organza, and light crepe that are equal parts comfortable to wear at home and chic for hosting guests. 

To reflect the spirit of spring, Al-Mulla chose a playful, feminine color palette. (Supplied)

Many of the pieces are embellished with beads sourced from Italy, France, Spain and Japan and are perfect for lavish sahoor and iftar gatherings. 

To reflect the spirit of spring, Al-Mulla chose a playful, feminine color palette composed of muted pink tones, lavender and eggshell that are perfect for balmy, outdoor temperatures.

The brand has come out with a collection of elegant kaftans and djellabas in luxurious materials. (Supplied)

For her new Ramadan collection, Al-Mulla drew inspiration from Tiffany & Co.’s T1 jewelry collection, which is most apparent in the embroidery adorning some of the kaftans.  

Ahead of Ramadan, the Emirati fashion designer and Tiffany & Co. teamed up for the jewelry label’s latest campaign, which will run throughout the entirety of the holy month. 

“The collection is infused with a combination of essential elements, including culture, nature and jewelry,” says the designer, who founded her label in 2014. 

The Emirati fashion designer and Tiffany & Co. teamed up for the jewelry label’s latest campaign. (Supplied)

“I personally believe that accessorizing your outfit is the key element to completing a successful Ramadan look,” she said, adding that her elegant kaftans are made to be worn with statement jewelry and shoes.

Al-Mulla strongly believes this is a month in which it is more important than ever that women support homegrown labels.  

“What could be better than celebrating this festive month by wearing a creation from the region?” she asked.  

Al-Mulla strongly believes this is a month in which it is more important than ever that women support homegrown labels. (Supplied)

Her tip when curating a Ramadan wardrobe? “Invest in classic garments that can be worn twenty years from now. Don’t be afraid to re-style last year’s Ramadan wardrobe as well,” says Al-Mulla. 

The YNM Spring 2020 collection is available for purchase online at www.ynmdubai.com, which delivers worldwide.

