US awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack

Iranian missiles struck al-Asad base on the 8th of January. (REUTERS)
Purple Heart medals are awarded to any US service member killed or injured in the line of duty. (The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
  • Over 100 US servicemen were injured when Iran launched ballistic missiles at a US base in Iraq
WASHINGTON: Six Army soldiers who were injured in a ballistic missile attack in Iraq in January have been awarded Purple Hearts, and 23 others have been approved for the award and will get them later this week, US Central Command said Monday.
Navy Capt. Bill Urban said the awards were approved by Lt. Gen. Pat White, the top US commander in Iraq, following a review.
About 110 US service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian ballistic missile attack at Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Jan. 8.
Initially, commanders and President Donald Trump said there were no injuries during the attack. But after several days, troops began exhibiting concussion-like symptoms and the military started evacuating some from Iraq.
Trump triggered criticism when he dismissed the injuries as “not very serious” and described them as headaches and other things.
Traumatic brain injury, or TBI, became a bigger concern for the military in recent years as more and more troops in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars began suffering from head injuries from bombings and other explosions.
Medical science improved its understanding of its causes and effects on brain function. It can involve varying degrees of impairment of thinking, memory, vision, hearing and other functions. The severity and duration of the injury can vary widely.
According to Urban, the first six Purple Hearts were given to soldiers in Iraq and Kuwait. The other soldiers are in the United States and will get their awards in the coming days. He said 80 service members were considered for the awards, and each recommendation package submitted by unit leaders was evaluated by a review board based on Army and Air Force regulations.
Urban said that a TBI diagnosis doesn’t automatically qualify a service member for a Purple Heart.

Rescued migrants stranded at sea, not allowed to any EU port

Updated 04 May 2020
AP

Rescued migrants stranded at sea, not allowed to any EU port

  • Libya’s relentless civil war has caused it to become a major transit point for people seeking to enter Europe
  • The IOM called for a clear and safe disembarkation mechanism for people recused in the Mediterranean
Updated 04 May 2020
AP

CAIRO: At least 78 migrants fleeing war-torn Libya for Europe remain stuck at sea without a designated port to dock, the UN migration agency said Monday.
Libya has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe, following the overthrow of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
The migrants fled Libya three days ago and were rescued by a merchant vessel on Sunday in the Mediterranean Sea, said Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration.
The vessel carrying the migrants has still not received permission to dock at any port, Msehli said. She called on the European Union to establish a clear and safe disembarkation mechanism for people recused in the Mediterranean.
The boat was the fourth carrying migrants to depart Libya in less than a week, the IOM said. Along with the stranded vessel, one boat carrying 57 people reached harbor at the small island nation of Malta, where it was quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic, while a second boat with 68 migrants arrived at Italy’s island of Lampedusa and the third vessel was intercepted and returned to Libya with all 51 aboard.
Most migrants leaving Libya’s coasts make the perilous journey in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats. The IOM’s estimated death toll earlier this month among migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean passed the “grim milestone” of 20,000 deaths since 2014.
In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the Libyan coast guard and other local forces to stop the flow of migrants.
Rights groups say those efforts have left migrants at the mercy of brutal armed groups or confined in squalid and overcrowded detention centers that lack adequate food and water.
The EU agreed earlier this year to end an anti-migrant smuggler operation involving only surveillance aircraft. The bloc will instead concentrate on trying to enforce a widely flouted UN arms embargo that’s considered key to winding down Libya’s relentless civil war.

