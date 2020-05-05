You are here

World leaders pledge $8bn to create vaccine for coronavirus

Worldwide, the virus has infected about 3.6 million people and killed more than 250,000. (AP)
  • Saudi Arabia co-leads online fundraising appeal
  • US snubs event despite highest global infection rate
JEDDAH: World leaders pledged more than $8 billion on Monday to research, manufacture and distribute a vaccine and treatments for COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia co-led the online fundraising appeal in its role as G20 president, with the EU, Britain and Norway. Leaders from Japan, Canada, South Africa and dozens of other countries joined the appeal.

King Abdullah of Jordan told the fundraiser that chances of success against the coronavirus increased exponentially when countries worked in partnership, rather than in competition. “Failure is not an option,” he said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who chaired the event, said: “In the space of just a few hours we have pledged 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion) for vaccine, diagnostics and treatment. This will help kick-start unprecedented global cooperation.”

The appeal for funds will continue for weeks or months, building on efforts by the World Bank, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and wealthy individuals. Donors on Monday included pop singer Madonna, who pledged €1 million.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has recovered from a life-threatening battle with COVID-19, said the search for a vaccine was “the most urgent shared endeavor of our lifetime,” and called for “an impregnable shield around all our people.”

The US, which has the world’s most confirmed COVID-19 cases, did not take part in the appeal. Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, whose country pledged $1 billion, said she regretted Washington’s absence. “It is a pity the US is not a part of it,” she said. “When you are in a crisis, you manage it and you do it jointly.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “We’ve had discussions with our American partners and I’m convinced they will eventually commit … it’s the way forward for the world.”

Of the $8 billion required immediately, $3 billion will go to develop, manufacture and distribute a vaccine; $2.25 billion to develop treatments; $750 million for testing kits; and $750 million to stockpile protective equipment such as face masks. The remaining $1.25 billion will go to the World Health Organization to support vulnerable countries.

Saudi Arabia reported 1,645 new virus cases on Monday, raising the total to 28,656, and the death toll rose by seven to 191. 

Worldwide, the virus has infected about 3.6 million people and killed more than 250,000.

UK scientists begin testing drug to combat COVID-19

About 100 research groups around the world are pursuing vaccines against the coronavirus, with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start. (AP)
UK scientists begin testing drug to combat COVID-19

  • The World Health Organization has been coordinating the global response to the virus, and has endorsed the study of interferon beta as a potential treatment
LONDON: British scientists have begun testing a new drug that they hope will help high-risk patients fight off COVID-19.
The experimental treatment, being trialled at University Hospital Southampton in the UK, uses a protein called interferon beta, which our bodies produce when we get a viral infection.
Interferon beta is commonly used to treat multiple sclerosis, but early research suggests it could be used to stimulate the immune response of the lungs for patients with asthma and other chronic lung conditions.
Richard Marsden, chief executive of Synairgen, the company behind the potential new treatment, said interferon beta is part of the body’s first line of defense against viruses, warning it to expect a viral attack.
COVID-19 appears to suppress production of interferon beta as it tries to evade the immune system.
Seventy-five people have enrolled in the clinical trials so far, which are taking place at hospitals across the UK.

FASTFACT

Seventy-five people have enrolled in the clinical trials so far, which are taking place at hospitals across the UK.

Initial results are expected by the end of June, but if effective, it could still take until the end of the year until the treatment is widely available.
Roughly 3.5 million coronavirus infections have now been recorded worldwide, though some experts fear the number may be far higher.
The World Health Organization has been coordinating the global response to the virus, and has endorsed the study of interferon beta as a potential treatment.
The US, China and many other countries have been rushing to develop treatments for the virus. More than 100 other remedies are currently being explored worldwide.
A drug called Remdesivir, which was developed as an Ebola treatment, has generated particular excitement.
US officials have said there is “clear-cut” evidence that it helps people recover from COVID-19.≠

