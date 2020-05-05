You are here

Afghans face Ramadan under shadow of COVID-19

An Afghan man reads the Qur’an at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul on Monday. (Reuters)
Sayed Salahuddin

  • The coronavirus outbreak has deprived daily wage workers of making a living
KABUL: They have survived four decades of war but war-weary Afghans say that they are going through a “never before seen” Ramadan — with limited resources and scaled-back activities due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It is a fasting month that has never been seen or experienced before in the history of Afghanistan and possibly in the history of Islam as a whole,” Rahim Shah, a 50-year-old car dealer, told Arab News.
He said that before the outbreak, there was “at least a sense of happiness that Ramadan would allow us to fast in a peaceful atmosphere,” mainly due to a reduction in violence by rival groups observing a cease-fire.
“Now, things look far gloomier than they did in the past. People can no longer work for a livelihood as they are expected to ensure strict quarantine measures,” he said, joining several Afghans who say the outbreak has eclipsed the joy of the holy month.
“During the civil war and before that, in all other situations of war, mosques would be open all the time, and people went for individual and congregational prayers day and night. But this Ramadan is an exceptionally different one because of the coronavirus,” said Rahmatullah, a 55-year-old grocer.

Pandemic
With major cities under weeks of lockdown, the outbreak has deprived daily wage workers of making a living, in addition to creating a scarcity of medicines triggered by a ban on international flights — resulting in a spike in drug prices and essential services.

The pandemic has also partially hampered the start of the much-awaited intra-Afghan talks as per a deal signed between the Taliban and the US in late February
this year.
Among other curbs, it has led to the Hajj Ministry urging people to refrain from offering taraweeh (or special Ramadan prayers) in mosques, some of which have been closed as part of anti-virus measures.
While there have been fewer deaths reported in Afghanistan compared to other parts of the world, the Public Health Ministry predicts that the coming months could be “highly critical” for the country.
In an interview with a local TV channel, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh warned that as many as 300,000 could die from the virus.
Repeated warnings by authorities, and a questionable health care system, have alarmed many in Afghanistan where, as in other Islamic countries, Ramadan holds special prominence for Muslims.
For the common man, it is nothing short of a “doomsday,” Qari Shafiq, a cleric at a local mosque in Kabul, told Arab News.
“This year, Ramadan is different when compared to any other in the past. We are not supposed to pray together, prepare meals for a large gathering of poor people and must observe a lockdown.  This feels like doomsday in a sense if you deeply look into this crisis,” he said.

Afghan healthcare workers pay heavy price in coronavirus battle

A health worker checks the temperature of car passengers in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, as they enter the city in the Paghman district of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (AP)
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan healthcare workers pay heavy price in coronavirus battle

Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Security guards at several hospitals in Afghanistan usually allow ambulances in after a brief check, especially in emergency cases, as medical personnel race against time to save the lives of those brought in. But this normal protocol has become a matter of grave concern as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said around 256 healthcare workers had become infected in hospitals since the virus began to spread in early March.

“These personnel have dealt with lots of patients daily in the regional hospital, the virus is the environment, and that is how they have been contaminated,” Dr. Ehsanullah Fazli, head of Kunduz province’s health department, told Arab News.

One of the worst affected places is Kunduz Regional Hospital (KRH), in Afghanistan’s northeast.

The province, which has a population of more than 350,000, serves as the country’s primary bread basket. It has also been a regional Taliban stronghold for a long time and witnessed deadly fighting for many years, with war casualties and other patients from Kunduz and adjacent provinces being treated at KRH.

Dozens of health workers at this hospital who have contracted the virus are either in isolation at home or under quarantine in a separate, 50-bed hospital designated for COVID-19 patients.

Ehsanullah said 23 out of 37 infected patients at Spin Zar hospital were KRH medical personnel.

Spin Zar, which was run in the past by Médecins Sans Frontières, was in the headlines in 2015 after it came under massive bombardment from the US military, killing dozens of patients including some local medical personnel.

Now it is in the news again after officials said infected health workers outnumbered actual patients at Spin Zar.

Dr. Naeem Mangal, chief of KRH, told Arab News that the lack of experience and facilities for medical staff to conduct rapid coronavirus tests on arrival was a national problem, and not one limited to Kunduz.

He said that a shortage of medical personnel – with nearly 70 of them either at home or in Spin Zar quarantine – meant it was advisable for all health workers at KRH to undergo a coronavirus test at the earliest opportunity to limit the spread of infection.

In Ghazni province between five to 10 war casualties are brought in for treatment, thereby increasing the spread of the virus among patients and medical staff, according to Zahir Shah Nekmal, who is director of the provincial health department.

The coronavirus death toll includes four doctors among the 85 who have lost their lives to the disease in Afghanistan so far, with the next of kin also becoming infected in some cases.

Ehsanullah’s brother, Dr. Assadullah Fazli, died in eastern Kunar nearly two weeks ago after contracting the disease.

“I have suffered enormously with his loss and know the pain of both - families who have lost their dear ones and the medical personnel fighting this disease,” Ehsanullah said. “On the one hand, I cry for the death of my brother, and on the other, I have to remain at the frontline for the treatment of people. I urge people to listen to the recommendations of doctors and observe the lockdown.”

Eirkan Faryabi, a 27-year-old nurse, said he became infected in a hospital in northwestern Faryab province while in the isolation ward testing patients suspected to have coronavirus.

He transmitted the disease to his brother and a cousin before being placed under quarantine in the same ward with other patients.

“After recovering, I will restart my job and go to help people again,” he told Arab News. “This is my duty as a medical staff, Afghan and Muslim. We all have to join hands to defeat the virus.”

