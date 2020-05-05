You are here

  • Home
  • In historic first, US Supreme Court hears cases by teleconference

In historic first, US Supreme Court hears cases by teleconference

A man runs past the Supreme Court where the justices held arguments by telephone for the first time ever on Monday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ems8

Updated 05 May 2020
Reuters

In historic first, US Supreme Court hears cases by teleconference

  • The justices over the next two weeks are set to conduct arguments in 10 cases by teleconference
Updated 05 May 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: In a break from tradition caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the US Supreme Court on Monday for the first time heard arguments in a case by teleconference — a trademark dispute involving popular hotel reservation website Booking.com — and even typically silent Justice Clarence Thomas asked questions.
The nine justices kicked off a scheduled hour of arguments in the case — not in a courtroom but by participating remotely using a dial-in format to combat the spread of the pathogen.
Emphasizing the unique nature of the proceedings, Thomas, a conservative justice who almost never asks questions during arguments, embraced the new format and queried government lawyer Erica Ross about her arguments on behalf of the US Patent and Trademark Office seeking to prevent Booking.com from trademarking the site’s name.
He asked whether trademarking a website name would be similar to trademarking a 1-800 phone number. Thomas, as the longest serving justice, asked his questions after Chief Justice John Roberts, his voice echoing on the line, asked his own questions of Ross.
Early on, the technology seemed to be working well, with each justice taking turns asking questions in order of seniority.
When it was Justice Stephen Breyer’s turn, he launched into his question before checking himself. “Good morning, anyway,” he said.
The justices over the next two weeks are set to conduct arguments in 10 cases by teleconference. In another first, the court is providing a live audio feed, making these the first arguments that the public can hear live. Cable TV network C-SPAN said it plans to broadcast that feed in all the cases. Rather than the wide-open questioning exhibited during typical cases in the justices’ ornate courtroom, the court has tweaked the format for the teleconference arguments so justices will take turn asking questions in order of seniority.
Booking.com, a unit of Norwalk, Connecticut-based Booking Holdings Inc., along with the rest of the travel industry, has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused tourism and business travel to evaporate worldwide.

FASTFACTS

• The nine justices kicked off a scheduled hour of arguments in the case — not in a courtroom but by participating remotely using a dial-in format to combat the spread of the pathogen.

• The technology seemed to be working well, with each justice taking turns asking questions in order of seniority.

The Patent and Trademark Office is appealing a lower court decision allowing the trademark because by adding .”com” to the generic word “booking” it became eligible for a trademark. The online reservation service filed several trademark applications in 2011 and 2012.
A Patent and Trademark Office tribunal in 2016 rejected those applications, saying Booking.com referred generically to the common meaning of booking lodging and transportation and cannot be used exclusively through a federal trademark registration. Under US law, only terms that distinguish a particular product or service from others on the market can be trademarked.
Booking.com appealed, presenting a survey that showed that 74 percent of consumers identified Booking.com as a brand name. The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the company last year because the name as a whole is understood by the public to refer to a business.
Booking.com earlier said it was honored to be a small part of the US Supreme Court history as one of the cases being heard by teleconference.

Topics: US Supreme Court

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi residents spreading ‘fake news’ face five years’ jail
Media
Amnesty reports chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Young Jordanians showcase ‘talent from home’ for hit contest

Taleen Hindeleh, 20-year-old daughter of a Jordanian singer, plays the piano at home in Amman. (AFP)
Updated 05 May 2020
AFP

Young Jordanians showcase ‘talent from home’ for hit contest

  • ‘My talent from my home’ attracted more than 67,000 participants and 18 million views on social networks
Updated 05 May 2020
AFP

AMMAN: An online talent contest created to keep young Jordanians busy as they sit out their country’s coronavirus lockdown has proved a hit, with thousands participating and millions watching.

Mahmoud Azzazi, 22, lives in a working-class neighborhood of the capital Amman and is studying culinary arts, but has been turning his mind to music during the lockdown.
He was among the prize winners for his rendition of the song “Sway,” made famous by the likes of Dean Martin.
Jordan’s Culture Ministry launched the “My talent from my home” contest in late March, and says it has since attracted more than 67,000 participants and 18 million views on social networks.
With children under 16 prohibited from leaving their homes except in case of emergency, and with schools and universities still closed, the contest has provided a creative outlet for many young people.
Azzazi said the win had encouraged him to work on his voice. “I hope to become a professional singer in the future,” he said.
Jordanian authorities imposed a strict round-the-clock curfew on March 21, with hundreds arrested in the following days for breaches.
Daytime movement restrictions have since been eased, but the curfew remains in force at night.
“I want to fly, nobody can clip my wings,” Taleen Hindeleh belted out from her bedroom in Amman, in a prize-winning rendition of a song by Lebanese artist Hiba Tawaji.
Contestants are divided into two groups — those aged 10 to 14 and 15 to 25. Categories include music, poetry, drawing and storytelling.
Participants must post a short video on social media with the Arabic hashtag “my talent from my home,” which is picked up by the culture ministry’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Five artists judge the videos — the number of views and likes on social media are considered — and Jordanian television broadcasts a selection of award-winning entries each week.
Hindeleh said being in lockdown at home in Amman with her father, a professional singer, had its advantages.
“He guides me and coaches me,” said the 20-year-old student, who also plays piano.

FASTFACT

• With children under 16 prohibited from leaving their homes except in case of emergency, and with schools and universities still closed, the contest has provided a creative outlet for many young people.

• Participants must post a videos online with the Arabic hashtag ‘my talent from my home,’ which is picked up by Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Jordan has officially declared 465 cases of novel coronavirus, including nine deaths.
A hundred prizes are awarded weekly, with the winners announced on television and on the ministry’s website.

Ebaa Akroush, 24, plays the flute on his balcony in Fuheis, Jordan. (AFP)

Prizes range from 100 to 1,000 dinars ($140-$1,400) — not bad in a country where the monthly wage is around $600.
Ebaa Akroush, a 24-year-old music graduate, was one of the first-prize winners in the contest’s opening week for his performance on the flute.
“I didn’t expect to win because the video was poor quality,” he said.
Akroush said he had initially made a short video to share with his friends, but added the hashtag after hearing about the competition.
“Now people are contacting me with questions about the flute,” he said from his balcony in Al-Fuheis, near Amman.
Locked down in Ajloun, north of the capital, 25-year-old Nabil Al-Rabadhi won a prize for his performance of “Enta omri” (“You are my life”), by legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kalthoum, played on the qanun — a stringed instrument similar to a zither.
He said he felt it was important to showcase a traditional Middle Eastern instrument, while many other contestants were using Western ones.

“Thanks to the curfew, I’m spending more time playing each day,” Rabadhi said.
The contest is scheduled to run until Eid Al-Fitr, which falls later in May.
And while some seek the limelight, others, young and older, are happy just to be part of the audience.
Roula Al-Jmaili, a 45-year-old housewife from Amman, said the contest provided a welcome distraction from “the curfew and boredom.”
Issa Qaysar, a 24-year-old music arranger from Al-Fuhais, said he hoped the competition would continue.
“There is great artistic talent that deserves to win and be supported,” he said.

Related

Media
In historic first, US Supreme Court hears cases by teleconference
Media
China mocks America in Lego-like animation

Latest updates

Tunisian actress Hend Sabri to star, create new Netflix drama-comedy 
LIVE: Halt in tourism due to coronavirus shrink’s Mideast economies 
Afghan healthcare workers pay heavy price in coronavirus battle
Young Jordanians showcase ‘talent from home’ for hit contest
China mocks America in Lego-like animation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.