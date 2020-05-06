You are here

  • Jordan to continue partial curfew amid continued coronavirus pandemic

Jordan to continue partial curfew amid continued coronavirus pandemic

Jordanian soldiers keep watch on March 18, 2020 in the capital Amman as Jordan takes measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (File/AFP)
  • Jordan will remain under a partial curfew in the evening
  • The government was working to return the country to normal
Jordan will remain under a partial curfew in the evening, Minister of State for Information Affairs, Amjad Awda Al-Adayleh said. 
Al-Adayleh told a press briefing held at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday, that the measures were in place to protect citizens and preserve their health, and he warned that violators would be prosecuted and facilities that failed to comply with health conditions, closed.
Al-Adayleh said coronavirus still posed a threat as the virus remained widespread globally, and that a second wave was a possibility if precautions were not taken. 
He said the government was working to return the country to normal. 
“We are convinced and confident that we will be able to establish a Jordanian model in re-operating activities and economic recovery,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

Updated 06 May 2020
ARAB NEWS 

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

  • Thursday, May 7 will be the last day of the school year
  • The government has also decided to continue the lockdown of Muscat province until 10 p.m.
Updated 06 May 2020
ARAB NEWS 

The Supreme Committee of Oman tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus has ended the academic year early, state news agency ONA said. 
Thursday, May 7 will be the last day of the school year, Minister of Interior, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi said. 
The committee authorized the Ministry of Education to endorse a suitable alternative to calculate results for promotion classes from class 1 to 12 and their equivalents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has also decided to continue the lockdown of Muscat province until 10 p.m..

Topics: Oman Coronavirus

