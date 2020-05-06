Jordan to continue partial curfew amid continued coronavirus pandemic

Jordan will remain under a partial curfew in the evening, Minister of State for Information Affairs, Amjad Awda Al-Adayleh said.

Al-Adayleh told a press briefing held at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday, that the measures were in place to protect citizens and preserve their health, and he warned that violators would be prosecuted and facilities that failed to comply with health conditions, closed.

Al-Adayleh said coronavirus still posed a threat as the virus remained widespread globally, and that a second wave was a possibility if precautions were not taken.

He said the government was working to return the country to normal.

“We are convinced and confident that we will be able to establish a Jordanian model in re-operating activities and economic recovery,” he said.