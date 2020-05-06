You are here

London’s Arab eateries struggle to digest COVID-19 lockdown

A shop selling Arabic sweets and groceries in London's Shepherd's Bush. (AN_Photo)
Sweets on sale in Patchi restaurant and bakery in north-west London, where the coronavirus pandemic has put a big dent in food orders. (AN_Photo)
A chef prepares food for iftar in Jamil restaurant on Edgware Road, which would usually by bustling at this time of year. (AN_Photo)
Updated 06 May 2020
SARAH GLUBB

  • Cafes, restaurants catering to capital’s Muslims find new ways to cope as virus curbs bite
LONDON: The UK capital’s bustling Arab heartland of Edgware Road is usually a hive of activity during Ramadan.

Dozens of restaurants work tirelessly serving iftar meals to streams of customers before, later in the evening, people gather in cafes to relax and smoke shisha.

This year, however, things could not be more different.

The UK’s lockdown to tackle COVID-19 means Muslims are unable to join family and friends at sunset to break their fast or go to mosques to pray. 

The shift in priorities has dealt a hammer blow to businesses that cater to London’s Muslim community.

Most shops on Edgware Road are closed, but those that remain open are finding new ways to cope during the pandemic, while attempting to continue their usual Ramadan services.




Patchi in north-west London has taken measures to keep shoppers apart as they arrive to buy Ramadan treats. (AN_Photo)

“We have a lot of change because of the coronavirus. Our business has come down, so we are only open for takeaways and we get about one customer every hour,” Jamil Souedain, chef at Al-Balad restaurant, told Arab News.

“It’s not like before. We closed for six weeks, and people are scared to come outside and talk to others. We are in a very bad situation,” he added.

The UK lockdown means families cannot visit restaurants and enjoy a meal outside with friends and loved ones.

Patchi, another popular Arab restaurant in northwest London, is now relying mainly on takeaways and home deliveries.

“We have expanded over the past few years,” Ziad Chamai, general manager at the restaurant and bakery, told Arab News.




Many businesses that would normally be serving food to Muslims this Ramadan are having to adapt to the COVID-19 crisis. (AN_Photo)

“We opened a new restaurant section and we have a function room, which we hire out for special events such as weddings and birthdays — all of these just vanished overnight.”

The restaurant has added new products, and introduced takeaway boxes of sweets and Lebanese mezzes, grilled meat and shawarma.

“We had home orders, and in Ramadan the whole family comes together, but now they can’t do that,” Chamai said. “So even now, for home delivery, the size is small. But we are still trying to get the food and our products to customers to their homes.

“Yes, we’ve lost on the business side,” he said.




Sweets on sale in Patchi restaurant and bakery in north-west London, where the coronavirus pandemic has put a big dent in food orders.  (AN_Photo)

Restaurants have also been hit by the shutdown of offices, with most people in London working from home. Previously companies ordered iftar meals for Muslim employees, but not this year.

“We had a lot of businesses in the neighborhood ordering from us for all their special events, and iftar is usually a busy time — we get a lot of orders. Now all that has gone,” Chamai said.

Patchi’s bakery section is still serving Ramadan sweets to walk-in customers.

However, the shop’s entrances and exit have been altered to ensure a one-way system and customers must keep a set distance apart. Employees wear protective gear, including face masks and gloves, while hand sanitizer and masks are provided for customers.

Workers at another Arab supermarket in Shepherd’s Bush expressed similar sentiments.

“We are trying to serve as much as we can,” Yasser Abu Hajjia, an accountant at Damas Gate, said. “We want to make sure we have everything families need at the moment, especially rice and dates. So we guarantee these products are available for customers.”

Other businesses that would normally be thriving in the area during Ramadan also have ground to a halt due to the pandemic.

Abdelatif Samadi, who drives one of the capital’s iconic black taxis, said: “The coronavirus has pretty much decimated the business, finished it off, killed it. It is on hold until after the outbreak.”

Samadi said that even if there was work, the job is “risky” because he is exposed to people who might have the virus.

“So there is no point even thinking of working,” he said.

“At the moment it’s time off. It’s Ramadan, so I’m fasting and not working. I’m coming to buy food from the restaurant and go home,” he added.

Topics: Coronavirus Edgware Road London Ramadan 2020

Coronavirus mutation detected by American research team

LONDON: Researchers in the US said in a report that they have identified a mutated form of COVID-19 that has swept the globe in the past few months, and could herald a more dangerous strain.

Scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in New Mexico added that they have classified 14 separate mutations of COVID-19 in virus spike proteins, and that one — Spike D614G — could already be sweeping across the US and Europe.

According to the report, a version of the disease carrying Spike D614G was first identified by researchers in Europe in February, and suggested it was able to outcompete the original strain that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

More than 6,000 samples studied by the LANL team have since shown that it may have quickly become the West’s most dominant strain of COVID-19, and possibly the rest of the world’s as well.

“The story is worrying, as we see a mutated form of the virus very rapidly emerging, and over the month of March becoming the dominant pandemic form,” said the LANL study’s lead author Dr. Bette Korber. “When viruses with this mutation enter a population, they rapidly begin to take over the local epidemic, thus they are more transmissible.”

The research paper on Spike D614G has controversially been made publicly available before it has even been peer-reviewed, as the team behind it said the findings are of “urgent concern.”

But other scientists have warned of the danger of releasing research into the public domain that has not been subjected to peer scrutiny.

The team itself has admitted that there is no definitive proof yet that the prevalence of the mutated strain in samples showed that it was the cause of the more aggressive spread of the virus, and that further research would be needed to prove it was.

The authors said they felt compelled to publish their work early due to what they felt was Spike D614G’s “vital importance both in terms of viral infectivity and as an antibody target.”

What makes the mutation potentially so dangerous is that the spike protein it occurs in is the part of the virus being targeted by most scientists trying to find vaccines and other treatments for COVID-19.

Spike proteins are molecules that viruses use to attach themselves to human and animal cells. Spike D614G’s particular mutation centers on this process, which the LANL report said relies on two methods: The “receptor-binding domain … a kind of grappling hook that grips on to host cells,” and “the cleavage site … a molecular can opener that allows the virus to crack open and enter host cells.”

The report said it is unclear as yet how the mutation occurred. A successful, aggressive mutation in the spike protein could render much of the work already done by the international scientific community useless, should Spike D614G prove resistant to those prototype treatments.

Topics: Coronavirus mutation COVID-19 Spike D614G Los Alamos National Laboratory Wuhan

