You are here

  • Home
  • India now has 52,952 cases of coronavirus, death toll 1,783

India now has 52,952 cases of coronavirus, death toll 1,783

The spurt in cases has come from the densely packed metropolises including Ahmedabad, above, where, migrant workers have been stranded during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4n3u

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

India now has 52,952 cases of coronavirus, death toll 1,783

  • Spurt in cases has come from the densely packed metropolises of Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The number of coronavirus infections rose to 52,952 in India, up by 3,561 over the previous day, the health ministry said on Thursday, with no signs of abating despite a strict weeks-long lockdown in the world’s second most populous country.
The death toll was up by 89 to 1,783, still low compared with the United States, United Kingdom and Italy which officials said was because the government imposed the stay-at-home order on 1.3 billion people much earlier in the cycle.
The spurt in cases has come from the densely packed metropolises of Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad which are also the growth engines of the economy.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

World
India now has 52,952 cases of coronavirus, death toll 1,783
World
Indian trains carry thousands of stranded workers home

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

  • Thailand has recorded 55 fatalities from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in January
Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,992, a senior official said.
Of the new cases, two were Thai men who had returned from Kazakhstan and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
The third case was a 59-year-old Thai woman in the southern province of Yala, he said.
Thailand has recorded 55 fatalities from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in January. Authorities have been cautiously allowing some businesses to reopen this week after weeks of near-lockdown.

Latest updates

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Colombia’s coronavirus app troubles show rocky path without tech from Apple, Google
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,284 to 166,091
UAE’s Indian expats frustrated over govt repatriation plans
India now has 52,952 cases of coronavirus, death toll 1,783

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.