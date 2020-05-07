UAE confirms 502 new coronavirus cases, more recoveries and deaths

DUBAI: UAE’s Health and Prevention Ministry confirmed 502 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 16,240 infected individuals, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The ministry also reported eight further deaths, but there were also 213 recoveries, increasing the number of fatalities to 165, while 3,572 people had recovered.
The authority has conducted 33,000 new coronavirus tests, which helped detect the new cases.
The UAE has reopened malls and other shopping areas recently, with new restrictions and operation times to curb the spread of COVID-19.
However, authorities have banned people over the age of 60 and children younger than 12 from entering shopping centers, cooperative societies and supermarkets.
They are also prohibited from entering shops located outside malls, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a in a joint announcement.
“These precautions are in order to ensure their health and safety,” the statement said.
