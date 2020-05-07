You are here

  • Home
  • Trump valet has coronavirus; president again tests negative

Trump valet has coronavirus; president again tests negative

US President Donald Trump gestures during a meeting about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, May 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/48z9n

Updated 07 May 2020
AP

Trump valet has coronavirus; president again tests negative

Updated 07 May 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: A member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump’s valets has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Thursday. It said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health.”
It marked the latest coronavirus scare for the president, and the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. The person tested positive on Wednesday, the White House said.
The White House was moving to shore up its protection protocols to protect the nation’s political leaders. Trump said that some staffers who interact with him closely would now be tested daily. Pence told reporters that both he and Trump would now be tested daily as well.
Trump, 73, said the incident was a bit concerning. “It’s a little bit strange but it’s one of those things,” he told reporters. “As I said, you know, I said yesterday, governor, all people are warriors in this country. Right now we’re all warriors.”
White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement, “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus.”
He added, “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”
A person familiar with the matter said the member of the military who tested positive was one of the president’s valets. Several valets cater to the president and his guests at the White House, including serving meals and providing drinks.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Trump told reporters that he was tested Wednesday and again Thursday. He added, “I’ve had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman.”
Trump said the health scare showed the “fallacy” of calls for widespread nationwide testing. “Testing is not a perfect art,” he said, adding, “Even when you test once a day somebody could, something happens where they catch something.”
The White House began instituting safety protocols nearly two months ago, including frequent temperature checks. Last month it began administering rapid COVID-19 tests to all those in close proximity to the president, with staffers being tested about once a week.
Federal guidance has been that a person who was exposed to a confirmed case of the virus should self-isolate for 14 days, but a different set of recommendations apply to those deemed essential workers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says essential workers can continue to report to work as long as they monitor their temperature at least twice a day and wear a mask.
Trump and Pence have generally refrained from wearing masks, citing the fact that they are regularly tested.
Trump told reporters his valets wear masks, and claimed “a lot of people in the White House wear masks.”

Topics: Trump Coronavirus

Related

Turkey slammed for sending UK 400,000 useless PPE gowns

Updated 26 min 48 sec ago
Charlie Peters

Turkey slammed for sending UK 400,000 useless PPE gowns

  • Expert blames ‘low standards in industry that come from corruption, lack of transparency’
Updated 26 min 48 sec ago
Charlie Peters

LONDON: A British Cabinet minister has rebuked Turkish company Selegna Tekstil after a huge shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) failed to meet National Health Service (NHS) standards.

Some 400,000 medical gowns arrived weeks ago to aid Britain’s fight against COVID-19, but it has been revealed that none of them can be used by NHS workers.

“I think it’s right that if we’ve got particular standards for what we want our frontline staff to be able to have access to, we make sure we stick to that,” said Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

“If something isn’t right, if we’re not even sure about it, then I think it’s better to be safe and not use that product, and stick with products we’re confident are the right products and the right standards.”

The dud shipment comes amid a crisis of health care workers not being provided adequate PPE in British hospitals.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the UK has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe.

To counter growing fears that Downing Street has not got a grip of the fight against the virus, and that doctors and nurses have been sent to work in dangerous conditions, the government has radically energized its PPE procurement procedures, including ordering equipment from overseas like the recent batch from Turkey.

The shipment from Turkey was heralded as “very significant” by British ministers in April, but the supply was branded an embarrassment after it was delayed several times.

The April 18 announcement of the Turkish shipment by Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick came amid warnings from unions and professional bodies that NHS staff could refuse to work without adequate PPE.

Jenrick said health care workers should be “assured that we’re doing everything we can to correct this issue,” and they would have the equipment they “need and deserve.”

This week, the British Medical Association announced that a survey has shown that almost half of England’s doctors have acquired their own PPE or relied on a donation after going through normal NHS providers.

The government had sent aircraft from the Royal Air Force (RAF) to collect the Turkish shipment.

Selegna Tekstil spokesman Mehmet Duzen told the BBC that “the fabric we supplied was certified, all the goods were certified,” and the company was ready to respond if there was an issue.

Ghassan Ibrahim, a journalist and expert on Turkish affairs, told Arab News: “Turkey is losing its credibility in international markets every day. Its leadership is helping some corrupt businessmen who support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”

Ibrahim added: “This poor batch of PPE sent to the UK is due to the low standards in industry in Turkey that come from corruption and a lack of transparency. There’s no credible data that can be trusted in Turkey.”

When asked if Britain had made a mistake in sourcing health equipment from Turkey, Ibrahim said: “It’s wrong and not wrong at the same time. If you look at the situation with the NHS needing this PPE, it had to approach every source to get it, but I thought it would’ve been more efficient and careful.”

He added: “What has worried me more is that in the UK there are higher health standards, but Turkish citizens are facing coronavirus while their medical hospitals are using the same kind of poor equipment.

“There are much lower health standards in Turkey. This is why there’s a high growth in the infection rate, with Turkey moving more or less to the same scenario as Italy at its peak.

“Some people have suggested that unless Turkey improves its health standards, it may end up in a terrible situation.”

Ibrahim said political concerns meant that “Turkey hesitated with the lockdown and didn’t take the right measures to tackle the virus. The Turkish economy is in a bad state — this is one of the reasons they resisted to delay the lockdown. But in the end, they couldn’t save the economy or lives.”

He added: “If this PPE is below health standards in the UK, then Turkey is likely sending the same poor equipment to other countries.

“This attempt at soft power will backfire, reflecting badly on Turkey and hurting other countries, including allies in Africa.

“This will especially hurt poor countries with lower health standards. It matters to the whole world how poorer countries handle the virus and the equipment they receive, because they could start a new wave of the virus.”

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey personal protective equipment

Related

World
Johnson warns of ‘maximum caution’ as UK considers easing lockdown
World
Potential UK coronavirus vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month

Latest updates

Turkey slammed for sending UK 400,000 useless PPE gowns
Eyewitness comes forward against Qatari royal accused of murder
Italian minister proposes regularizing 500,000 migrants
Major project brings Saudi Arabia’s forgotten mosques back to life
Cairo’s Ramadan cannon: A tradition that spread through the Arab world

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.