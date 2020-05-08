You are here

  • Home
  • Clubs gear up for Bundesliga restart in eight days’ time

Clubs gear up for Bundesliga restart in eight days’ time

In this May 5, 2012 file photo, striker Robert Lewandowski of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with the German Bundesliga title. (Files/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bzz43

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

Clubs gear up for Bundesliga restart in eight days’ time

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Bundesliga clubs were racing Thursday to get ready for the restart of the season in nine days’ time, amid concerns about whether the players will stick to the strict hygiene guidelines implemented to ensure the campaign is completed.

Twenty-four hours after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government gave the German Football League the green light to return, the league said it will resume the season on Saturday, May 16.

The Bundesliga will be the first top European football league to restart matches since the outbreak of the coronavirus forced lockdown measures to be imposed across the continent.

All games will be played without spectators.

The opening day’s key game is between second-placed Borussia Dortmund and arch-rivals Schalke in the Ruhr derby at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park — but instead of being roared on by an 81,000 crowd, the teams will play in an empty stadium.

France has already ended the Ligue 1 season, with football in England, Spain and Italy still suspended.

The situation gives “German football a huge headstart,” according to Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic.

Until Merkel gave the go-ahead, clubs had still been training in small groups.

On Thursday, Dortmund, who were four points behind leaders Bayern Munich when the league was halted in mid-March, held full team training for the first
time in seven weeks.

“We have had very constructive talks with the local health authority about it,” a club spokesman told AFP subsidiary SID.

Borussia Moenchengladbach also resumed team training, despite announcing Thursday that one of their backroom staff had “a very weak” positive test of the coronavirus and had been quarantined.

“The coaches and the team have worked under unusual conditions over the past few weeks. Everyone is happy team training is permitted again,” said Borussia’s sporting director Max Eberl.

The Bundesliga wants to complete the last nine rounds of matches before June 30 to secure around €300 million ($325 million) in television money.

However, it is a step into the unknown.

“One must not forget, we are now in a situation that we do not know,” admitted Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“We’re all starting a bit from zero. One cannot rule out that there are one or two surprises.”

The worry is that an outbreak of the coronavirus in the league could again halt the resumed season, this time for good.

There were 10 positive cases from 1,724 tests of players and staff at the top 36 clubs in the first wave of testing.

The onus is firmly on the players to follow the hygiene guidelines, including avoiding contact at all times.

Hertha Berlin striker Salomon Kalou, 34, was suspended earlier this week by his club for posting a video on social media where he shook hands with team-mates.

Kalou issued an apology, but politicians pointed to the Ivory Coast forward as an example of how not to behave during a pandemic which has so far claimed over 7,000 lives in Germany.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer has said Bundesliga footballers have a “enormous responsibility” to be role models.

To drum home the point, German daily Bild translated “Follow The Rules!” into 28 languages for the 278 foreign players in the league.

“I was horrified,” Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Bild when asked about the Kalou video.

“I will tell our players again that we have a big responsibility.

“Hertha did the right thing. Such individual cases have to be sanctioned harshly.”

A similar message will be the mantra at Bayern.

Topics: Bundesliga

Related

Sport
Angela Merkel gives go-ahead for Bundesliga to resume in mid-May
Sport
Influential German minister backs Bundesliga restart this month

The tackle that changed modern football 40 years ago

Updated 08 May 2020
Ali Khaled

The tackle that changed modern football 40 years ago

  • Willie Young's infamous foul on 17-year-old Paul Allen at the 1980 FA Cup final led to the rewriting of football's laws
Updated 08 May 2020
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Sometime on Sunday afternoon, as you sit at home not watching football, an infamous moment in the history of the beautiful game will celebrate, if that’s the right word, its 40th anniversary.

There was, to be clear, nothing beautiful about it. It is more a lament of an act that deprived us of something beautiful.

On May 10, 1980, with only three minutes of the FA Cup final between West Ham and Arsenal left, the incident in question would end up having a profound impact on the laws of football in the ensuing four decades.

With the Hammers leading 1-0 thanks to Trevor Brooking’s early header, a young footballer by the name of Paul Allen, at 17 then Wembley’s youngest ever finalist, found himself through on goal with only Arsenal goalkeeper Pat Jennings to beat.

One of the most romantic stories in the history of the FA Cup - a competition that fetishizes fairytales - was about to be written.

Enter the joy-killing brute that was Willie Young.

As Allen ran towards his destiny, the big, red-headed Arsenal defender callously, almost matter-of-factly, swiped his legs from beneath him in what remains one of the most memorable professional fouls ever seen at the highest level of the game.

Around the world, millions of hearts broke.

“Oh what a pity, a cynical foul by Willie Young” commentator John Motson said, barely concealing his annoyance.

Perhaps unfairly, that moment continues to vilify Young even more than it beatifies the cherubic Allen.

After all, in stopping an almost certain goal, Young was only doing his job - just as Luis Suarez was doing his when that notorious handball denied Ghana a dramatic quarter-final win over Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup. In both cases, the referees punished the guilty players to the fullest extent of the law.

But the law in 1980 was significantly more forgiving than it was 30 years later. As Allen commendably picked himself up with little complaint or overreaction, Young received a yellow card, and everyone got on with their business.

Today, to use a modern cliché, a similar crime would send social media into a meltdown. Just as well that West Ham won the cup that day.

The fallout from Young’s act would still, eventually, be long term and significant. For it was this high-profile incident that set in motion a sequence of debates that led to the now established practice of sending off players for “Denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity,” according to the laws of the game.

A cynical last resort tackle, crucially by the “last man”, or last defender, must surely lead to greater consequences. Young’s yellow card was just not enough.

In hindsight, it all seems so obvious. But things didn’t change overnight, despite the setting up of a committee by the English Football League to come up with a law to ensure the professional foul is dealt with more strictly. 

It was not until 1982 - the year that West German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher, in a World Cup semi-final, assaulted France’s Patrick Battiston in a manner infinitely worse than Young’s tackle, and got away with it - that a recommendation for sending off the offending player was put forward to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the game’s lawmakers.

At the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, France would, remarkably, be on the receiving end of another professional foul by a goalkeeper that would go unpunished. An incredibly tense, and brilliant, quarter-final against Brazil was finely balanced at 1-1 with four minutes of extra time left, when French substitute Bruno Bellone found himself bearing down on Brazil’s goalkeeper. Unlike Allen six years earlier, Bellone had no defenders in pursuit, but as he nudged the ball past Carlos, the desperate goalkeeper attempted to grab hold of him. Commendably, the Frenchman stayed on his feet instead of going down for a penalty, but was knocked off balance sufficiently to ensure the goalscoring opportunity was gone. 

Worse still, Brazil almost scored seconds later. The French were furious, but justice was ultimately done when, unlike against the German in 1982, they triumphed on penalties in the heat of Guadalajara.

It was only in 1990 that the law would change to ensure professional fouls that stopped a goalscoring opportunity were punishable with a straight red card.

Not that the change in the law stopped controversies. A goal-scoring opportunity, at that stage at least, was still subject to a judgment call by the referee. 

Young’s foul was as blatant as they come, but now even a legitimate attempt by a defender, especially the last defender, could see an over-enthusiastic referee waving his red card before the attacker has even finished rolling on the ground.

And sometimes the punishment exceeds the crime. A penalty, most likely leading to a goal, on top of a sending off, seems extremely harsh. And doubly so if the dismissed player happens to be the goalkeeper, necessitating the introduction of a substitute keeper for an innocent, sacrificial and no doubt furious, outfield player.

And so, the double jeopardy law was amended in 2017, to save the offending team from multiple punishments. In the case of a penalty being awarded for a foul, it gives the referee the discretion to give an offending player a yellow card instead of a red - if the challenge is deemed to be a “legitimate” attempt at winning the ball.

Then, of course, came VAR, which is awhile other story.

Suffice to say that while Young’s discretion could be seen clearly from the moon, what sometimes passes for a professional foul these days would have barely registered 40 years ago, and even the most minor of touches are today pedantically scrutinized for minutes on end. 

This has led to a more clinical interpretation of the rules, which unsurprisingly has left almost everyone unhappy. Ultimately, the professional foul turns out to be as much a psychological issue as a legal one. It leaves a seething sense of injustice, even when correctly punished. 

The wronged team, like Ghana in 2010, don’t always believe they got what they deserved, even though the law had been carried out perfectly and to their benefit.

But in 1980 at least, there was justice and joy for Allen. At the final whistle, and 10 years before Paul Gascoigne’s famous tears flowed at Italia 90, the youngster broke down and openly wept in the fatherly arms of match-winner Brooking, who had lit up Wembley with one of the finest individual cup final displays of all time. The youngster even got a big hug from Young himself. 

In the scorching sun, Allen then walked up the famous stairs at the old Wembley and received his winners medal from the Duchess of Kent.

And all was perfect with the world.

As injuries hampered the remainder of Young’s career, Allen went on to play in two more FA Cup finals with Tottenham; losing 3-2 to Coventry in 1987, and beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 in 1991.

Yet that gloriously sunny May day in 1980 will forever define him. It also changed modern football as we know it.

Topics: football FA Cup

Related

Sport
When Saudi legend Sami Al-Jaber walked off into a World Cup sunset
Sport
When Saudi Arabia dreamed of a World Cup miracle

Latest updates

Clubs gear up for Bundesliga restart in eight days’ time
Aramco ups crude prices as recovery signs grow
British Airways owner says CEO will stay until September amid group restructure
From zero to hero: Physical oil rally might be short-lived
Call to prayer ruling in Canada causes controversy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.