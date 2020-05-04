You are here

Influential German minister backs Bundesliga restart this month

Christian Social Union Party (CSU) Horst Seehofer speaking during an official Champions party at the Postpalast in Munich. (AFP file photo)
Updated 04 May 2020
AFP

  • The German Football League (DFL) backs matches resuming without spectators around mid-May, which would make it the first major European championship to make such a move
BERLIN: Germany’s minister for the interior and sport said Sunday he supports a resumption of the country’s football season this month despite three people testing positive for coronavirus at Bundesliga
club Cologne.

“I find the schedule proposed by the German league plausible and I support the restart in May,” Horst Seehofer told Bild newspaper, three days before a meeting of German authorities to discuss the issue.

The German Football League (DFL) backs matches resuming without spectators around mid-May, which would make it the first major European championship to make such a move.

The sports ministers of the 16 German states have also approved the DFL’s plans.

Seehofer, who plays a key government role on the issue as he holds several portfolios, has emphasised that the teams and players must respect several conditions.

“If there is a case of coronavirus in a team or its management, the club as a whole, and possibly also the team against which it last played, must go into quarantine for two weeks,” he said.

“There will continue therefore to be risks for the schedule of matches and for the standings,” if there is any contamination.

But he said clubs would not have any special testing privileges denied to the rest of the population. Some sides had suggested carrying out frequent tests of their players as a preventative measure against
the virus.

Germany had reported 162,496 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, but its death toll of 6,649 remains considerably lower than that of comparable European countries, which are home to the continent’s other top football leagues.

Clubs in Germany resumed training in early April while adhering to strict social distancing guidelines. However, the risk is still apparent.

Cologne announced Friday three people had tested positive for the virus and were to be placed into a 14-day quarantine at home.

Cologne midfielder Birger Verstraete, whose partner suffers from a heart condition, said it was “strange” the club had not put the whole squad in quarantine following the tests, as suggested by Seehofer.

“It’s not up to me to decide what to do in the Bundesliga but I can say my head is not in football” at the moment, he told Flemish TV station VTM. “The health of my family, of my partner is the priority.”

Legal action fears if Premier League season doesn’t finish

  • League and government working to find a safe way for players to resume training, play games by June
LONDON:  The Premier League could face years of legal challenges if this season is not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of Crystal Palace warned Sunday.

Steve Parish offered public support for the league’s “Project Restart” plans after relegation-threatened Brighton and West Ham expressed concerns about teams being forced to play their remaining games in neutral stadiums.

The league is working with the government to find a safe way for players to resume group training and play games by June at the earliest.

But the French and Dutch league seasons have already been halted by their governments amid ongoing concerns about sporting fixtures spreading COVID-19 infections. While Paris Saint-Germain was crowned French champion last week despite Ligue 1 ending prematurely, Ajax will not be awarded the Dutch title.

“I want to complete the competition for reasons of sporting integrity,” Parish said in a column published Sunday on the Palace website. “I want to crown Liverpool champions and give every other club a fair crack at the best league position they can achieve. I certainly don’t want to have difficult conversations about curtailing, voiding and points per game.

“The ramifications of each are complex and could involve legal challenges that run on for months, if not years. But, yes, it is partly about the money. And we should all care about the money.”

Parish highlighted the “many secondary industries football enriches,” with the Premier League fearing losses of more than £1 billion from an incomplete campaign as broadcasting commitments are not met.

“Nobody wins if the Premier League receives less money,” Parish said. “Football is one of the most efficient tax-generating industries in Britain: We pay the players a lot but 50 percent goes straight back into the public purse. Overall we pay about £3.3 billion  in tax every year and it is the Premier League that largely funds the whole football pyramid.”

The national lockdown remains in place through Thursday in Britain where more than 28,000 people have died in around two months in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Parish’s explanation of “Project Restart” came as the Premier League faced heavy criticism from one of the main pundits for the broadcaster that provides the league’s single biggest revenue stream.

Gary Neville, the former England and Manchester United defender turned Sky Sports commentator, said the Premier League was having a “nightmare” and was “hiding, scared to death of communicating” its plans fully in public. The league has not made any official available for interview since the competition was suspended almost two months ago.

“I want football to return. I also understand the complexities,” Neville said in a response to Parish’s tweet linking to his column. “No one wants to be responsible for this one! Just in case the unthinkable happens ... I’d respect them more if they said ‘We accept the increase in health risk but it’s one we are willing to take.’ They won’t as they are frightened to death!”

The Spanish league has been communicating its plans more substantially ahead of players resuming training individually at the clubs’ facilities on Monday while observing a series of safety measures pre-established by the league and local authorities, including regular COVID-19 testing.

There is more uncertainty in Italy where the government has only allowed players in regions containing eight of the 20 Serie A clubs to resume individual training from Monday.

While the leagues in England, Italy and Spain will not start until at least June, the German top flight is hoping to resume this month.

