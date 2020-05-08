You are here

Domestic tourism to resume in Egypt; coastal cities ‘healthier’, says minister

An aerial view on Hurghada town located on the Red Sea coast, Egypt. (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 May 2020
Mohamed El-Shamaa

  • MP Thoraya El-Sheikh says move should be postponed
CAIRO: The Egyptian government has announced that domestic tourism, which had been suspended for over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can now resume.

The government approved a number of measures in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Health, and in accordance with the directions of the World Health Organization. Hotels will be allowed to operate at 25 percent of their capacity until June 1, when they will be allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany told journalists that coastal cities such as Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh are “healthier than big crowded cities,” adding that hotels which could “prove they have committed to the rules and regulations in the period from May 15 to 31 will be part of a new system that will soon be adopted by the government.”

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly underlined the importance of the tourism and hospitality sector in providing job opportunities and as a vital source of income for the state. He said the state was keen to alleviate the negative impact of the coronavirus on the tourism sector and its employees.

The prime minister stressed that all the precautionary measures that were discussed during the cabinet meeting must be implemented “with full accuracy.”

But the decision to restart domestic tourism was not without its critics. While some parliamentarians backed the decision, seeing it as a chance to support the tourism sector and its employees, detractors said that tourism of all kinds needs to be postponed until the COVID-19 crisis is over, and urged the government not to risk the health of the Egyptian people. 

MP Ahmed Edris, a member of the Tourism and Aviation Committee, supported the decision, pointing out that the tourism sector is the state’s main source of income and employs more than 13 million Egyptians directly or indirectly. 

Edris called on owners of hotels and tourism businesses to draft a plan for safe tourism operations and to implement preventive health measures in hotels and restaurants to maintain the safety of all employees.

MP Thoraya El-Sheikh, however, said that domestic tourism should be pushed back by at least a month, in light of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Egypt has registered 7,201 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 452 deaths. 

“The Egyptian people love family gatherings and this increases the danger of infection,” El-Sheikh said. 

Hisham El-Shaer, a member of the Chamber of Tourism in the Egyptian Tourism Federation, said the government’s decision will bring the tourism sector back to life, and that adhering to implementing coronavirus precautionary measures will send a message of safety to foreign tourists, with a number of countries set to lift travel restrictions.

Topics: Egypt tourism Coronavirus

Iran quake kills at least one, sparks panic in Tehran

  • Shallow 4.6 magnitude quake hit at 00:48 a.m. near the city of Damavand
TEHRAN: An earthquake struck early Friday near Iran’s highest peak and jolted Tehran, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 as people ran for their lives.
The shallow 4.6 magnitude quake hit at 00:48 a.m. (2018 GMT) near the city of Damavand, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) east of Tehran, the US Geological Survey said.
It saw scores of residents of Tehran flee buildings for the safety of the capital’s streets and parks, AFP journalists reported.
Many spent the rest of the night sleeping in their cars on the side of the road, apparently too fearful to return to their homes.
Some wore face masks, a sign of the times in a country already struggling to contain the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The temblor struck as Iranians were either sleeping or resting after iftar, the meal breaking the daytime fast observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.
“We were sitting down when the earthquake struck,” said 45-year-old Tehran resident Ahmad.
“We felt it completely shaking (the building), and then we all went out of the house together to be outside and not to be in danger if an aftershock struck.”
His wife Maryam, who like him was wrapped in a blanket, said they escaped the apartment using the stairwell.
“We quickly took the children by their hands and got out,” said the 37-year-old housewife.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Twitter that the tremor claimed the life of one person.
He called on people to “keep calm” and to follow safety guidelines.
Iran’s national emergency services said the person who died was a 60-year-old man in Damavand county.
Twenty-three people were injured in Tehran and Alborz provinces, a spokesman for the organization said.
The Iranian Red Crescent said its staff were on standby but that so far there were no reports of any collapsed buildings in which to carry out search and rescue operations.
“The situation is now stable, but we are still completely on alert” in the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Mazandaran, Qom and Semnan, said Hamed Sajjadi, head of the organization’s rescue operations.
Six people were hospitalized, he said.
“We were ready to accommodate people in stadiums with respect to social distancing, but it was not necessary,” he said, referring to health guidelines aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.
The USGS said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was south of Mount Damavand, a largely inactive volcano which at 5,671 meters (18,606 feet) is Iran’s highest peak.
Tehran University’s Seismological Center said the quake had a magnitude of 5.1 magnitude and was at a depth of seven kilometers.
It reported a series of aftershocks, the most powerful measuring 4.0.
Iran sits on top of major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity.
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake that rattled the western village of Habash-e Olya on February 23 killed at least nine people over the border in neighboring Turkey.
In November 2017, a 7.3-magnitude quake in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah killed 620 people.
In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake in southeastern Iran levelled the ancient mud-brick city of Bam and killed at least 31,000 people.
Iran’s deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor in 1990 that killed 40,000 people in northern Iran, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless.
In December and January, two earthquakes struck near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant.
Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbors have raised concerns about the reliability of the country’s sole nuclear power facility, and the risk of radioactive leaks in case of a major earthquake.

Topics: Iran

