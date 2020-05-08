You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thai immigration officials wearing protective masks and visors line up at the start of their shift at Suvarnabhumi International airport in Bangkok on May 4, 2020. (EPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4gfkc

Updated 57 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

  • Thailand cautiously allowed some businesses this week to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown
Updated 57 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand on Friday reported eight new coronavirus cases but no deaths, bringing the total to 3,000 cases and 55 deaths since the outbreak started in January.
Of the new cases, three are from the southern province of Yala where authorities are aggressively testing the population due to high infection rates, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Five other new cases are migrants who have been detained at an immigration detention center in southern Songkhla province, Taweesin said. The center has seen 60 other cases in the past two weeks.
Slowing numbers of new cases have prompted Thailand to cautiously allow some businesses this week to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown.

Topics: Coronavirus Thailand

Related

World
Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
World
Thailand to reopen some businesses as new coronavirus cases slow

Pakistan coronavirus cases surge past 25,000, pace quickens

Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan coronavirus cases surge past 25,000, pace quickens

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced plans to begin lifting Pakistan’s poorly enforced lockdown from Saturday
  • But restrictions could be restored if the outbreak worsens
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged past 25,000 on Friday, just hours before the government was due to lift lockdown measures, with the country reporting some of the biggest daily increases in new infections in the world.
Officials reported 1,764 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Friday, taking the total to 25,837. Deaths rose by 30 to 594.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced plans to begin lifting Pakistan’s poorly enforced lockdown from Saturday, amid fears for the country’s economy as it sinks into recession.
Khan said the easing of restrictions, aimed at helping the country’s most impoverished citizens, would be lifted in phases and warned people that the epidemic could get out of control if they did not take precautions. He added that restrictions could be restored if the outbreak worsens.
The government’s handling of the virus has been strongly criticized by scientists and doctors who fear the outbreak will gather pace among a population of around 210 million and overwhelm the country’s struggling health system.
After reporting just a handful of COVID-19 cases in late February, Pakistan’s numbers began to surge from mid-March. It has reported an average of just over 1,000 cases and around 27 deaths per day for the past week, according to a Reuters tally based on official data.
In the Middle East and Asia regions, only India, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey are reporting daily increases at a similar rate.
Pakistan officials have said small markets and shops would be the first to open, with restricted hours, while big malls and other spaces that attract large crowds will remain closed for now. Schools will stay shut until mid-July and a decision on reopening intercity transport would be made at a later, unspecified, date.

Latest updates

Pakistan coronavirus cases surge past 25,000, pace quickens
China, US commit to implement trade deal despite coronavirus row
Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Coronavirus tracing app raises privacy concerns in India
UN chief: Coronavirus pandemic is unleashing a ‘tsunami of hate’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.