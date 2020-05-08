You are here

Virus mutations unlikely to mean stronger strain: experts

Disease experts say that any new strain might have implications on the efficacy of treatments or vaccines against COVID-19 currently in development. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Viruses such as COVID-19 are essentially bundles of coded material containing instructions for how to build copies of themselves
PARIS: The coronavirus’ constant mutation is unlikely to have changes its potency or its contagiousness, disease experts say, despite recent research suggesting the emergence of a more virulent strain.
A pre-paper — that is, not reviewed by a collection of the researchers’ peers — released last month by Los Alamos National Laboratory claimed to have identified a new strain of the virus.
A mutation on one of the virus’ protein spikes made the strain currently circulating in Europe and the United States potentially more potent than the one that emerged from China at the end of last year, the authors claimed.
“The mutation spike is of urgent concern; it began spreading in Europe in early February, and when introduced to new regions it rapidly becomes the dominant form,” they wrote.
They said that any new strain might have implications on the efficacy of treatments or vaccines against COVID-19 currently in development.
The study made headlines but provoked calls for caution from disease experts, mainly due to the fact that the theory of increased transmissibility had not been tested in the lab.
“This variant might have been lucky and got introduced to places outside Wuhan and different approaches to social distancing early on,” William Hanage, associate professor at Harvard University’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health, said on Twitter.
“Essentially the virus has been mutating... That don’t mean that much. Mutations are what happens when genomes replicate. Comes with the territory like showers with the springtime.”
Viruses such as COVID-19 are essentially bundles of coded material — RNA — containing instructions for how to build copies of themselves.
Since they need the cells of another organism in order to replicate, tiny errors occur as the RNA is reproduced, leading to mutations.
A paper by researchers at University College London found that at least 198 sites in the virus’ genome had already undergone sustained mutation.
This was “consistent with multiple introductions of the virus to regions throughout the world seeding local transmission events,” the authors said.
Reacting to both the UCL and Los Alamos studies, Lawrence Young, professor of Molecular Oncology at the University of Warwick, said any talk of more virulent strains was “speculation” right now.
He noted that unlike other viral diseases such as HIV, COVID-19 doesn’t appear to be mutating at a high rate.
“There is currently no compelling evidence that the mutations have had a significant effect on how the virus affects us,” he said.
In a paper published this week in the journal Virus Evolution, researchers from the University of Glasgow said they had only found evidence of one type of the virus.
“By analyzing the extensive genetic sequence variation present in the genomes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the evolutionary analysis shows why these claims that multiple types of the virus are currently circulating are unfounded,” said Oscar MacLean, from the university’s Center for Virus Research.
“It is important people are not concerned about virus mutations — these are normal and expected as a virus passes through a population.”
While mutations don’t mean that COVID-19 is getting more potent or more infectious, experts stressed it was still important to track its evolution.
“Sequencing more genomes will help us to better understand the spread of the virus and whether some of the minor changes observed are important in the behavior of the virus and how we should develop effective vaccines,” said Young.
For Ian Jones, a professor of virology at the University of Reading, the issue of mutation was of less importance than testing and treating people who become infected.
“At our cost the virus is doing well enough colonizing the human population, I don’t see the drive for it to get nastier anytime soon,” he said.

Winning the coronavirus war, one video game battle at a time

Updated 07 May 2020
AFP

Winning the coronavirus war, one video game battle at a time

  • Digital gaming revenues soar as global lockdown, new releases lift industry earnings to $10bn monthly record
Updated 07 May 2020
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: US video game titans Activision and Electronic Arts reported strong earnings as people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic turn to games such as “Call of Duty.”

Activision said an average of 102 million people played its games online per month in the first quarter of this year, with “Call of Duty: Warzone” racking up more than 60 million players since its launch in March.

“Our goal to connect the world through epic entertainment is more important to our players than ever before,” Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in an earnings release.

“In the face of so many difficulties, our employees have made certain that the joy, the engagement and the benefits of gaming remain an effective way to help keep our 400 million players around the world connected and safe.”

Play of “Overwatch” and “World of Warcraft” continued to climb, and the popular color-matching smartphone game “Candy Crush” held firm as the top-grossing franchise in US mobile app stores, according to Activision.

Activision reported a profit of $505 million on revenue of $1.8 billion in the quarter.

Electronic Arts said that its net income doubled to $418 million on revenue that grew to $1.4 billion in the first three months of this year.

The latest installment in the popular “FIFA” soccer video game franchise boasted more than 25 million players, and the “Madden NFL 20” title — devoted to US pro football — saw the highest online engagement numbers in franchise history.

A freshly released “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” title boasted more than 10 million users.

“We’re humbled to see people around the world connecting through our games during this unprecedented period,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said.

California-based EA warned, however, that the full effect of the crisis on its business remained tough to predict.

People without jobs might have time for play, but might be more interested in finding work or saving money. Working remotely could take a toll on game company productivity.

Meanwhile, new players might stick with video games after restrictions on movement lift.

Activision Blizzard shares climbed about 5 percent in after-market trades, while EA shares slid by about 4 percent as investors toyed with how they might navigate the uncharted terrain.

Spending in the US on video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards in March totaled $1.6 billion, up 35 percent from the same month last year, according to industry tracker NPD.

NPD said that freshly launched “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” from Nintendo was the top selling game in the US in March, making a stellar debut during the pandemic.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” was the second best-selling game in March, and the top selling video game in the US to date, according to NPD.

Nintendo Switch hardware sales more than doubled compared with a year ago, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console sales each grew by more than 25 percent.

Spending on digital video games globally hit a record high $10 billion in March, according to market tracker SuperData.

“Individuals are turning to games as a reliable entertainment option during the COVID-19 crisis and are using online multiplayer to keep in touch with others,” SuperData said in a blog post.

Spending rose 15 percent on mobile games, a lot of them played on smartphones, reaching $5.7 billion in March, SuperData reported.

Among other leading titles, “Pokemon Go” saw revenue for the mobile game grow 18 percent in March after maker Niantic modified features to make it easier to play without needing to be out and about, according to SuperData.

New-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles along with games tailored for the hardware are to launch by the end of this year.

Consoles face a potential threat from the advent of cloud gaming, however.

Google early this month made its Stadia online video game service free to help provide an escape for those hunkered down at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched late last year, Stadia is crafted to let people access console-quality games as easily as they do email on an array of Internet-linked devices.

“Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating,” Stadia vice president Phil Harrison said in an online post.

“Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home.”

