‘Turkey ran out of tools to defend lira’: Ban on banks denounced

The Turkish lira fell to 7.26 against the dollar on Thursday, surpassing the previous record low of 7.24 reached during a currency crisis in August 2018.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
  • Regulatory agency bans 3 major international banks from performing foreign exchange transactions with Turkish Lira
  • Move seen as an attempt to curb the freefall of the Turkish currency against the US dollar
JEDDAH: Turkey has banned three major international banks — BNP Paribas, Citibank and UBS — from performing foreign exchange transactions with Turkish Lira.

The country’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) cited the banks’ failure to meet their Turkish lira liabilities in time as the reason for its decision on Thursday. How long the ban will remain in force is unclear.

Ironically, Berat Albayrak, Turkey’s finance minister — and son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — met with international investors at a video conference organized by Citigroup and Societe Generale the day before the surprise ban on the bank. 

During the closed-door online meeting, Albayrak attempted to convince international investors that Turkey’s reserves are sufficient and said the country has been holding swap line talks with its G20 peers.

However, the ban on the three banks is unlikely to encourage international investors, and has been seen as an attempt to curb the freefall of the Turkish lira against the dollar.

“This ban on three foreign banks is an act of desperation and most likely a counterproductive move. The same is true for the narrative that the Turkish lira is depreciating because of ‘foreign manipulators,’” Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London, told Arab News.

On Wednesday, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency claimed certain unnamed London-based financial institutions had taken “manipulative positions” against the Turkish lira and could face legal action.

According to Piccoli, the ban signals that the Turkish Central Bank has run out of tools to defend the Turkish lira. “It is not an efficient way to shore up the currency in the short term,” he warned.

 

 

 

Topics: Turkish lira Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK)

Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings

MELBOURNE: At a manufacturing plant, engineer Byron Kennedy is resetting a machine to spray a layer of copper on to a door handle, to use the metal’s antiviral properties to counter the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) .

His firm Spee3D is better known as a producer of 3D printers for copper and aluminum, used by customers including the Australian military and US Marine Corps to rapidly print new parts for broken equipment.

“Up until the end of last year, our business was building the 3D printers, which were then used to build parts,” Spee3D co-founder Kennedy told Reuters.

“Come 2020, and the epidemic hits. We know about the antimicrobial properties of copper, so we thought: ‘Can we do something, can we help out here?’“

Copper’s disinfectant powers have long been known and its antibacterial, antiviral and anti-fungal properties have been supported by scientific studies.

Spee3D commissioned Melbourne laboratory 360biolabs to look at how SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, reacts to copper.

The results showed that 96 percent of the virus was killed off in two hours and 99.2 percent in 5 hours, compared to no change on stainless steel surfaces.

This is in line with a US-government funded study published in March that found SARS-CoV-2 remained viable for up to 4 hours on copper, compared with 2 to 3 days on plastic and stainless steel.

Spee3D then reset some of its machines to be able to coat surfaces such as door handles, and has already received orders from two Australian government departments to resurface door handles before staff return to work.

The Northern Territory’s Trade, Business and Innovation Department said in a statement it was thrilled to adopt the technology.

The firm is also speaking with a big miner and several major door handle manufacturers about additional applications.

Copper had been making inroads into the health care sector after trials in hospitals in recent years.

However, attempts by fabricators in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to sell copper alloy products into the sector resulted in only a modest take-up, partly due to costs, said John Fennell, CEO of the International Copper Association Australia.

“We are seeing outcrops of people adopting this, but not as much as you would have thought,” he said.

COVID-19 looks set to give the metal a boost.

In Chile, the country’s mines minister recently touted the use of copper in face masks, while US miner Freeport McMoRan believes the pandemic will shine a light on how copper can help improve public health.

“Copper’s use in health care equipment and facilities and in public places will undoubtedly grow significantly when the cost of copper, which has been a barrier in the past, is measured by the enormous cost to society that is being brought on by this pandemic,” Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson told a briefing last week.

New manufacturing techniques like 3D printing are also a potential game-changer as they can allow ultra-thin coatings to be applied quickly, while still taking advantage of copper’s antimicrobial properties and cutting the amount of metal used, and therefore the cost.

Topics: Coronavirus copper

