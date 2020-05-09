You are here

  • Home
  • Jet tanks targeted at Tripoli airport

Jet tanks targeted at Tripoli airport

Mitiga is the last functioning airport in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jd7nn

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Jet tanks targeted at Tripoli airport

  • Mitiga is the last functioning airport in the Libyan capital
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Jet fuel tanks at Tripoli’s Mitiga airport were targeted in an attack on Saturday that caused a large fire, Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) said.
Mitiga is the last functioning airport in the Libyan capital, though civilian flights stopped in March because of repeated shelling even before the country imposed a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.
The NOC statement, posted on the state-run company’s Facebook page, gave no details of the attack but said firemen were working to bring the blaze under control.
Video shared with Reuters by an airport worker showed plumes of black smoke billowing over the apron.
The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar has been fighting for more than a year to capture Tripoli, seat of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), with frequent shelling of the capital.
Pro-GNA forces have retaken some territory from the LNA during an escalation of fighting in recent weeks with the help of Turkish-supplied drones.
The LNA is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

Topics: Libya

Related

Middle-East
Libya's Mitiga airport halts air traffic following shelling
Middle-East
Libya’s Mitiga airport halts air traffic following air strike

Iran stock index breaks through 1 million mark amid warnings market is overheating

Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Iran stock index breaks through 1 million mark amid warnings market is overheating

  • Analysts say the booming stock market is at odds with Iran’s economic fundamentals
Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s main stock index broke through the 1 million point mark for the first time on Saturday, state media reported, amid warnings that the market is overheating.
The Tehran Stock Exchange’s benchmark TEDPIX index gained 25,663 points in early trading on Saturday, rising above 1,000,000 points, the official IRNA news agency said.
The TEDPIX had closed the previous session on Wednesday at 977,923.47, down 2,647.54 points, or 0.27 percent.
Analysts say the booming stock market is at odds with Iran’s economic fundamentals, which are deteriorating under the weight of sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak, raising the risk of a stock market bubble.

Topics: Markets equity stocks Iran

Related

Middle-East
US State Department slams Iran’s Mahan Air for role in spreading coronavirus
Middle-East
Iran’s great virus gamble: Mosques to reopen despite soaring death toll

Latest updates

Czech Airlines to restart some flights after coronavirus grounding
Jet tanks targeted at Tripoli airport
Slovakia records no new coronavirus cases for first time since March 10
Iran stock index breaks through 1 million mark amid warnings market is overheating
Egypt must coexist with coronavirus pandemic: cabinet spokesperson

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.