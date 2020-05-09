You are here

Buses offered for shelter during nightly NYC subway closures

New York City transit officials said they're providing buses for homeless people to shelter from unseasonably frigid temperatures this weekend during newly instituted overnight subway closures. (File/AP/Frank Franklin II)
New York City transit officials said they're providing buses for homeless people to shelter from unseasonably frigid temperatures this weekend during newly instituted overnight subway closures. (File/AP/John Minchillo)
  • With temperatures around the freezing mark and a traces of snow reported in Manhattan’s Central Park, transit officials said they also would provide a limited number of buses at end-of-line stations
  • The Metropolitan Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to an email Saturday morning asking how many buses were provided and how many people were taking shelter in them
NEW YORK: New York City transit officials said they’re providing buses for homeless people to shelter from unseasonably frigid weather this weekend during newly instituted overnight subway closures.
The subway system has been shutting down from 1 to 5 a.m. since Wednesday as part of an outbreak-related plan for daily train disinfecting. City outreach workers have been persuading homeless people to leave the system for shelters during the shutdowns.
With temperatures around the freezing mark and a traces of snow reported in Manhattan’s Central Park, transit officials said they also would provide a limited number of buses at end-of-line stations Saturday and Sunday.
The buses are not for transportation, “but may serve as a place for individuals to escape the elements in the short term,” according to a prepared statement from New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg and Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano.
“We are providing these buses only during this cold snap and expect the city to continue to step up and take responsibility for providing safe shelter for those individuals experiencing homelessness,” according to the statement.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to an email Saturday morning asking how many buses were provided and how many people were taking shelter in them.

Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India after toxic gas leak

Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India after toxic gas leak

  • Toxic styrene gas spewed out of the plant near the southern city of Visakhapatnam on Thursday, killing at least 11 people
VISAKHAPATNAM: Villagers placed the bodies of three victims of a deadly gas leak from an LG Polymers plant in southern India at the gates of the site on Saturday, and demanded the factory be shut down immediately and its top management arrested.
Toxic styrene gas spewed out of the plant near the southern city of Visakhapatnam on Thursday, killing at least 11 people and forcing 800 more to be hospitalized for treatment. Hundreds of victims remain in hospital.
On Saturday, villagers staged a sit-in at the plant’s gate with three bodies of victims as the Director General of Police visited the plant, Reuters’ partner ANI reported.
Some protesters barged into the compound and police had to block their way to allow officials investigating the leak to come in and out.
Protesters shouted “We want justice!” and demanded a permanent closure of the factory that is close to residential areas, ANI reported.
They also called for the arrest of factory management of LG Polymers, which is a subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd, South Korea’s biggest petrochemical company.
Police have filed a negligence and culpable homicide complaint against the management of the LG Polymers plant.
In a statement on Saturday, LG Polymers apologized to all those affected by the incident and said it would extend all possible support to ensure those affected and their families were taken care of.
“The company is committed to work closely with the concerned authorities in India to investigate the cause of this incident,” the company said.
It said its initial investigations suggested the tragedy was caused by leaking vapor from a styrene monomer storage tank.

