France, Spain move toward reopening as global virus cases pass four million

People exercise along Paseo de la Castellana after the lockdown measures imposed by the government due to coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, on May 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A man walks past the Arc de Triomphe du Carroussel near The Louvre Museum as dark rain clouds hang over Paris on May 9, 2020, on the 54th day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
  • Total deaths due to COVID-19 worldwide surges past 277,000
  • US has registered 1.3 million cases and over 78,000 deaths
PARIS: People in France and Spain, two of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, were preparing Sunday for an easing of lockdown rules as the global number of infections surpassed four million.
In the US, the country with the world’s highest death toll, President Donald Trump faced sharp criticism from his predecessor Barack Obama who said on a leaked tape that Trump’s handling of the crisis was an “absolute chaotic disaster.”
The virus has claimed more than 78,000 lives in the United States, which has recorded more than 1.3 million infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the death toll has surged past 277,000 and the number of coronavirus cases surpassed four million on Saturday, according to an AFP tally.
Lockdowns and economic disruption, meanwhile, have pushed millions into unemployment in a historic global downturn.
Amid the barrage of deaths, some European countries cited signs of progress they said justified taking slow steps back toward some version of normality.
French officials on Saturday said the day’s death toll of 80 was the lowest since early April. Nursing home fatalities also fell sharply as France prepared to relax curbs on public movement imposed eight weeks ago.
The easing, to begin Monday, has brought mixed reactions.
“I’ve been scared to death” about the reopening, said Maya Flandin, a bookshop manager from Lyon. “It’s a big responsibility to have to protect my staff and my customers.”
French health officials warned that “the epidemic remains active and is evolving,” and a state of emergency was extended to July 10.
In Spain, about half the population will be allowed out on Monday for limited socialization, and restaurants will be able to offer some outdoor service as the country begins a phased transition set to last through June.

Fears lingered, however, of a viral resurgence if restrictions are lifted too quickly, and authorities excluded Madrid and Barcelona, two COVID-19 hotspots, from the first-phase easing.
“The virus has not gone away,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned.
Belgium is easing some restrictions on Monday, and in some parts of Germany bars and restaurants reopened on Saturday with further easing set for Monday.
One district in Germany’s western North Rhine-Westphalia state remained locked down, however, after an outbreak at a slaughterhouse.
Overall, the situation in Europe was still far from normal.
Britain is reportedly planning to announce on Sunday that all overseas visitors will face a mandatory two-week quarantine, and the European Union warned against opening borders to travelers from outside the bloc.
Across Europe, commemorations marking 75 years since Nazi Germany’s surrender were canceled or scaled down.
In Russia, a soaring number of coronavirus infections forced Moscow on Saturday to pare back traditionally rousing World War II victory celebrations. President Vladimir Putin instead gave a solemn speech at a memorial outside the Kremlin walls, without mentioning the coronavirus.
Russia is now the fifth hardest-hit country, with nearly 200,000 confirmed infections and a rapidly rising caseload.

Trump's handling of crisis slammed
Global economic figures are pointing to the most acute downturn in nearly a century as the pandemic forced businesses to shutter and badly disrupted supply lines.
Trump, facing re-election in November, has insisted next year would be “phenomenal” for the US economy, urging reopening in a country where the coronavirus continues to claim well over 1,000 lives daily.
The United States alone lost an unprecedented 20.5 million jobs in April, driving the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent — the highest level since the Great Depression of the last century.
The numbers came as a leaked audio emerged in which former president Obama launched a scathing attack on Trump’s handling of the crisis.
In the recording, first obtained by Yahoo News, Obama urges former staffers to rally behind his former vice president, Joe Biden, who is preparing to take on Trump at the polls.
The US response to the crisis, Obama said, “would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster” under the current administration.

Pakistanis happy as lockdown ends
In Pakistan, the world’s fifth most-populous country, the government ended the lockdown on Saturday and locals streamed into markets and shops, despite still-high infection rates.
“We are happy with this decision, but at the same time I have a fear in my heart that if this disease spreads it could be devastating,” said Tehmina Sattar, shopping with her sister and sons in Rawalpindi.
Meanwhile Brazil, the country hardest-hit by coronavirus in Latin America, passed the milestone of 10,000 deaths on Saturday. It has now recorded 10,627 deaths and 155,939 infections, the Ministry of Health said.
With its auto manufacturing industry idle and other economic indicators in the red, a government minister warned this week the country faced “economic collapse” if lockdowns continue.
Dire data from many countries has further dampened the already grim global outlook, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saying it had been too optimistic when it predicted the world economy would contract by three percent this year.
“Incoming economic data for many countries is below our already pessimistic assessment for 2020,” said IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, whose organization is fielding dozens of requests for emergency loans.

China says response not good enough
The virus has prompted widespread soul-searching. China, facing intense criticism over its handling of the crisis, was the latest to admit to an inadequate response.
“The novel coronavirus outbreak was a big test that revealed China still has shortcomings in its major epidemic prevention and control system (and) public health systems,” Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said Saturday.
The Trump administration has repeatedly criticized China for being secretive when the virus first emerged in the city of Wuhan late last year.
The feud spread to the UN Security Council on Friday, where the US — reportedly out of frustration with China and the World Health Organization — prevented a vote on a resolution calling for a cease-fire in various conflicts to allow officials to focus on the pandemic.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 France Spain

3 members of White House coronavirus task force in quarantine

Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
AP

3 members of White House coronavirus task force in quarantine

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci negative for COVID-19 and will continue to be tested regularly
  • Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday
Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune from the virus.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. Also quarantining are Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn.
Fauci’s institute said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will continue to be tested regularly. It added that he is considered at “relatively low risk” based on the degree of his exposure, and that he would be “taking appropriate precautions” to mitigate the risk to personal contacts while still carrying out his duties. While he will stay at home and telework, Fauci will go to the White House if called and take every precaution, the institute said.
Redfield will be “teleworking for the next two weeks” after it was determined he had a “low risk exposure” to a person at the White House, the CDC said in a statement Saturday evening. The statement said he felt fine and has no symptoms.
Just a few hours earlier, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed that Hahn had come in contact with someone who tested positive and was in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. He tested negative for the virus.
All three men are scheduled to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, the chairman of the panel, said the White House will allow Redfield and Hahn to testify by videoconference, a one-time exception to the administration’s policies on hearing testimony. The statement was issued before Fauci’s quarantine was announced.
Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. White House officials had confirmed Thursday that a member of the military serving as one of Trump’s valets had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump, who publicly identified the affected Pence aide as spokeswoman Katie Miller, said he was “not worried” about the virus spreading in the White House. Nonetheless, officials said they were stepping up safety protocols for the complex.
Miller had been in recent contact with Pence but not with the president and had tested negative a day earlier. She is married to Stephen Miller, a top Trump adviser. The White House had no immediate comment on whether Stephen Miller had been tested or if he was still working in the White House.
The CDC and FDA would not disclose the identity of the person who had tested positive and with whom the agency leaders had come in contact.
Redfield sought to use the exposure as a teachable moment. The CDC statement said if he must go to the White House to fulfill any responsibilities as part of the coronavirus task force, he will follow CDC practices for critical infrastructure workers. Those guidelines call for Redfield and anyone working on the task force to have their temperature taken and screened for symptoms each day, wear a face covering, and distance themselves from others.
Trump has resisted wearing a mask, and in a meeting with the nation’s top military leaders Saturday evening, he did not wear a mask during the brief portion that reporters were allowed to view. The generals around Trump also did not wear a mask, but participants did sit a few feet away from each other.
FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Caccomo said Hahn tested negative for the virus after he learned of the contact. He wrote a note to staff on Friday to alert them.
Six people who had been in contact with Miller were scheduled to fly with Pence on Friday to Des Moines, Iowa, on Air Force Two. They were removed from the flight just before it took off, according to a senior administration official.
None of those people was exhibiting symptoms, but all were asked to deplane so they could be tested “out of an abundance of caution,” a senior administration official told reporters traveling with Pence. All six later tested negative, the White House said.
The official said staff in the West Wing are tested regularly but much of Pence’s staff — which works next door in the Executive Office Building — are tested less frequently. Katie Miller was not on the plane and had not been scheduled to be on the trip.
Pence, who is tested on a regular basis, was tested Friday. Miller tweeted she was “doing well” and looked forward to getting back to work.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the administration was stepping up mitigation efforts already recommended by public health experts and taking other unspecified precautions to ensure the safety of the president. He said the White House was “probably the safest place that you can come,” but the he was reviewing further steps to keep Trump and Pence safe.
The White House requires daily temperature checks of anyone who enters the White House complex and has encouraged social distancing among those working in the building. The administration has also directed regular deep cleaning of all work spaces. Anyone who comes in close proximity to the president and vice president is tested daily for COVID-19.
Trump’s valet’s case marked the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.

Topics: Coronavirus

