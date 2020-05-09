Iran reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases

You are here

Experts both at home and abroad have cast doubt on Iran’s official figures, saying the actual number of cases could be much higher. (AFP)
TEHRAN: Iran warned Saturday that coronavirus infections were rising in the southwest despite falls in other regions, as it announced more than 1,500 new confirmed cases.
“All provinces are showing a gradual drop in new infections ... except for Khuzestan, where the situation is still concerning,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in televised remarks.
The health ministry stopped publishing provincial figures for the coronavirus last month.
It has instead opted for a color-coded system of white for low-risk parts of the country, yellow for medium-risk and red for high-risk areas.
Latest reports have shown Khuzestan red along with a few other provinces, including the capital Tehran and the Shiite clerical center of Qom, where Iran reported its first cases in February.
Early last week, Iran’s official daily caseload hit its lowest level since March 10, but it has since climbed again steadily.
Jahanpour said 1,529 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the overall total to 106,220.
There were 48 new deaths taking the overall toll to 6,589.
Of all those admitted to hospital, 85,064 people had recovered and been discharged.
TUNIS: Jet fuel tanks at Tripoli’s Mitiga airport were targeted in an attack on Saturday that caused a large fire, Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) said.
Mitiga is the last functioning airport in the Libyan capital, though civilian flights stopped in March because of repeated shelling even before the country imposed a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.
The NOC statement, posted on the state-run company’s Facebook page, gave no details of the attack but said firemen were working to bring the blaze under control.
Video shared with Reuters by an airport worker showed plumes of black smoke billowing over the apron.
The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar has been fighting for more than a year to capture Tripoli, seat of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), with frequent shelling of the capital.
Pro-GNA forces have retaken some territory from the LNA during an escalation of fighting in recent weeks with the help of Turkish-supplied drones.
The LNA is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

