RIYADH: The Saudi health ministry has recorded nine new deaths from COVID-19, raising the total toll in the Kingdom to 255.
The ministry urged residents Monday to stay home to avoid infection.
It registered 1,966 new cases, mostly in the cities of Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah, the statement added.
The ministry also recorded 1,280 new recoveries, raising the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the Kingdom to 12,737.
Saudi ministry announces nine new coronavirus deaths
https://arab.news/ztruu
Saudi ministry announces nine new coronavirus deaths
- The Health Ministry registered 1,966 new cases
RIYADH: The Saudi health ministry has recorded nine new deaths from COVID-19, raising the total toll in the Kingdom to 255.