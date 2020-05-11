Saudi ministry announces nine new coronavirus deaths

Saudi Arabia eases lockdown in Samtah governorate

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will lift the 24-hour curfew on Samtah governorate starting May 11 and allow residents to move between 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., while instructions excluding exceptional activities from curfew restrictions will remain in force, state news agency SPA reported.

The Ministry of Interior said the measures are subject to continuous re-consideration by health authorities. It also called on people to adhere to the precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.

The reporting of 1,912 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday has brought the total number of cases recorded in the Kingdom to 39,048.