Saudi ministry announces nine new coronavirus deaths

People wearing protective face masks and gloves shop at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

  • The Health Ministry registered 1,966 new cases
RIYADH: The Saudi health ministry has recorded nine new deaths from COVID-19, raising the total toll in the Kingdom to 255. 
The ministry urged residents Monday to stay home to avoid infection. 
It registered 1,966 new cases, mostly in the cities of Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah, the statement added. 
The ministry also recorded 1,280 new recoveries, raising the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the Kingdom to 12,737.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia eases lockdown in Samtah governorate

Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia eases lockdown in Samtah governorate

  • The Kingdom has recorded so far 39,048 coronavirus infected cases
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will lift the 24-hour curfew on Samtah governorate starting May 11 and allow residents to move between 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., while instructions excluding exceptional activities from curfew restrictions will remain in force, state news agency SPA reported.

The Ministry of Interior said the measures are subject to continuous re-consideration by health authorities. It also called on people to adhere to the precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.
The reporting of 1,912 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday has brought the total number of cases recorded in the Kingdom to 39,048.

Topics: Coronavirus

